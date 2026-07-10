Helmut Marko jets in for Verstappen summit as Red Bull exit rumours swirl

Max Verstappen's management team have met with the F1 superstar's long-time confidant Helmut Marko in Amsterdam as the Red Bull star's future hangs in the balance.

The 28-year-old Verstappen is facing the biggest decision so far in a brilliant career which has already netted him four world titles.

With Red Bull struggling to provide a car capable of challenging for wins, Verstappen must decide whether to stay or look for a new start elsewhere.

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The Dutchman can do that right away with the much-publicised exit clause in his current contract about to become active. It kicks in should he be outside the top two in the championship standings at the summer break, and that is now a mathematical certainty.

With Mercedes apparently set on retaining Kimi Antonelli and George Russell for 2027, McLaren have emerged as favourites to land Verstappen if he tests the open market. Reports suggest Australian Oscar Piastri could move in the opposite direction.

Marko jets in for Verstappen summit

It was against this backdrop that the 83-year-old Marko, advisor to Red Bull during their glorious run of success until his exit late last year, jetted into Amsterdam on Thursday.

Per pictures shared by Erik van Haren of De Telegraaf, Marko was spotted deep in conversation with Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen and his father Jos.

It is unsurprising that Verstappen's camp might seek the counsel of Marko at this crucial stage of the driver's career. He is not only the man who brought Verstappen through at Red Bull, he is seen as the closest of confidants to the family.

Marko is believed to have arrived in Amsterdam on a Dassault Falcon 900EX jet registered as PH-DTF. It is now part of the charter fleet of Dutch company Exxaero, having previously been Max’s private jet, Jos Verstappen still uses it on occasion.

What are Verstappen's options?

Verstappen's options appear to be dwindling should he want to move to a different team for the 2027 season. Mercedes claim they are keeping Antonelli and Russell, while Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc appear set at Ferrari.

There are of course other potential avenues for Verstappen - he could take a sabbatical from the sport in 2027 and look to return in 2028 when some of those premium seats may once again open up.

The third option for Max is retirement, something he has spoken about openly this year on the back of the new F1 regulations he dislikes so much. His recent statements in public would suggest this is the least likely end result.

? Vandaag gespot in Amsterdam: Max Verstappens manager Raymond Vermeulen en vader Jos met voormalig Red Bull-topman Helmut Marko.



Wat daar besproken is, is niet bekend. Toekomst Verstappen in Formule 1 onder enorm vergrootglas, maar ook wat dat betreft nog geen duidelijkheid. pic.twitter.com/FVa24Tsb5k — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) July 9, 2026

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