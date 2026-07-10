Max Verstappen Transfer Latest: McLaren logic, Piastri update and a 'massive' tweet storm

The future of Max Verstappen is the biggest story in F1 right now, by a country mile, and we have all the latest on what Red Bull's Dutch superstar might do next in our F1 transfer roundup for Friday July 10:

Max Verstappen to McLaren now makes sense, this is not the Red Bull we once knew

A few months ago a Verstappen move to McLaren might have seemed fanciful - but not any more.

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The decay at Red Bull is evident and our Netherlands insider Vincent Bruins explains why Max in papaya in 2027 now makes absolute sense.

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Oscar Piastri to Red Bull, what we know with Verstappen swap rumours growing

Oscar Piastri could be a key part of any Verstappen move to McLaren - currently he's the hot choice to move in the opposite direction.

But what is the Australian star's stance about the whole thing? Here is what we know as things hot up.

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Piastri is being tipped to move to Red Bull.

Max Verstappen told he has a ‘shelf life’ as Red Bull future hangs in the balance

Max Verstappen might be the hottest driver on the market right now, but things will not stay like that for ever.

That is the message from former world champion Jenson Button, who says literally everybody has a 'shelf life' - even the greatest.

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F1 insider says 'massive news' tweet storm was an accident, but not everybody is buying it

Will Buxton, an F1 pundit and star of hit Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, caused havoc on social media this week by teasing an 'absolutely massive' motorsport announcement.

Following the British Grand Prix, where four-time champion Max Verstappen unleashed an X-rated rant about his Red Bull car that caused him to crash in the dying moments of Sunday's race, everyone was left talking about his future.

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Will Buxton caused a massive tweet storm.

Max Verstappen 'upset' at Red Bull over major F1 exit decision, claims insider

It's no secret that four-time champion Max Verstappen isn't content with the current state of affairs at Red Bull F1 team.

Now a prominent insider claims one decision in particular still grates with the Dutchman as he wrestles with a major career move.

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Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves

F1 silly season and while Verstappen's future is the biggest domino, he is still the tip of the iceberg.

Time for our writers to give their predictions about some of the moves which could happen in the next month.

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