F1 fans spot Red Bull driver vacancy, but this time it is different
F1 fans spot Red Bull driver vacancy, but this time it is different
The role appeared on LinkedInMake us your Google favorite
The future of Red Bull's superstar driver Max Verstappen is THE story in F1 right now - it is pretty much all anybody is talking about as silly season ramps up.
The four-time world champion is currently weighing the agonising choice of continuing his long-term stay with the Milton Keynes team, or completing a huge transfer (likely to McLaren).
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Not surprisingly fans are on Verstappen watch 24/7 given the heightened sense of anxiety for those Red Bull lovers hoping he'll stay, and the papaya nation hoping he will jump ship.
Red Bull advertise for a driver, on LinkedIn
It was against this backdrop that some of those eagle-eyed fans spotted Red Bull advertising a new role on the LinkedIn website this week, and guess what, they want a new driver.
Of course this is not a role to replace Verstappen, we have yet to see a job with a $70million salary advertised on LinkedIn. Or a Monaco/Milton Keynes hybrid.
For anybody who is interested and does want to get into F1 with Red Bull, it's a full-time gig and it is on site at the team's Milton Keynes headquarters. So commuting from the principality is not an option.
Unsurprisingly those eagle-eyed fans had some fun with the job posting, ranging from questions about who has the requisite driving licence and tagging in the likes of Alex Albon and suggesting he applies.
So far at the time of writing 72 people have clicked to look at the role, which was posted on Thursday. No confirmation of course whether Oscar Piastri is one of them. We are joking, of course.
READ MORE: Verstappen 'upset' at Red Bull over major F1 exit decision
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