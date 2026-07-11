close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Picture of Russell from chest up in Mercedes black race suit and turquoise cap with circular inset image of Wolff looking concerned in Mercedes black coat and red circular outline

George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that'

Picture of Russell from chest up in Mercedes black race suit and turquoise cap with circular inset image of Wolff looking concerned in Mercedes black coat and red circular outline — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that'

This was risky from Wolff

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has admitted he disagreed with the approach his team principal Toto Wolff took over the radio at last weekend's British Grand Prix.

Russell enjoyed a much more positive run of results at Silverstone having suffered a trend of disappointing performances at his home track in recent years.

As well as finishing on the British GP podium for the first time in his career, a failure on his team-mate's car in the dying stages of Sunday's race also means Russell is now just 25 points behind Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' championship.

The record-breaking crowd at the British Grand Prix were treated to plenty of drama last-time out, though it quickly turned into controversy.

On lap 49 of the 52-lap event, four-time champion Max Verstappen crashed out of the race at Stowe, triggering a safety car which handed Russell the opportunity to take P2 from Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari had called the seven-time champion into the pits.

But the drama didn't end there. On the penultimate lap, an FIA-approved message popped up telling drivers, teams and fans that the safety car would be ending, however it never came in and that message has now been confirmed to have been an error.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes disqualification risk as Lewis Hamilton gets title boost

Russell disagreed with Wolff's 'premature' British GP celebrations

During the nail-biting final stages of Sunday's race at Silverstone, Wolff took the opportunity to congratulate Russell on a second-place finish that hadn't yet been confirmed due to a single lap still remaining.

In an episode of the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show posted after the British GP, Russell admitted he didn't agree with Wolff's decision to celebrate the result whilst the race was still going on.

"I thought Toto was a bit brave at the weekend when he said congratulations before the race even finished," said the 28-year-old.

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord then chimed in: "Yeah, you could tell you didn't like that."

Russell continued: "I was like, I think that was a little bit premature."

Lord agreed, adding: "It felt like the sort of thing that could have backfired on us didn’t it, absolutely."

Russell then added: "Reminded me a bit of Austria 2024 as well: ‘You can win this, George.’"

During the 2024 race in question, Russell responded to Wolff’s bold team radio message by saying: "Just let me f***ing drive," although he shouldn't be too harsh on his Austrian F1 boss considering he did go on to win the race.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen to Mercedes and the mega buyout that helps Toto Wolff make it happen

Related

F1 Mercedes George Russell Toto Wolff Silverstone British Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Mercedes gave Antonelli an ‘undriveable’ F1 car, he used it to prove he’s a champion

Mercedes gave Antonelli an ‘undriveable’ F1 car, he used it to prove he’s a champion

  • Yesterday 14:04
Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged

Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes disqualification risk revealed as Lewis Hamilton gets title boost

F1 News Today: Mercedes disqualification risk revealed as Lewis Hamilton gets title boost

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes explain the failure which is giving Kimi Antonelli an F1 title headache

Mercedes explain the failure which is giving Kimi Antonelli an F1 title headache

  • July 9, 2026 13:58
Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur hits back over ‘cheating’ claims after British GP victory

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur hits back over ‘cheating’ claims after British GP victory

  • July 7, 2026 16:40
Red Bull are in crisis and Christian Horner has a chilling theory about why

Red Bull are in crisis and Christian Horner has a chilling theory about why

  • 31 minutes ago

Just in

10:57
Red Bull are in crisis and Christian Horner has a chilling theory about why
09:44
Carlos Sainz in 'negotiations with rival F1 team executives' to leave Williams
08:58
Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged
07:30
F1 News Today: Mercedes disqualification risk revealed as Lewis Hamilton gets title boost
10-7
F1 season ticket announced for 2027 and it's extraordinary
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged

2 hours ago
George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that' Latest F1 News

George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that'

3 hours ago
Christian Horner blow as route back into F1 is 'dream' and not reality Christian Horner

Christian Horner blow as route back into F1 is 'dream' and not reality

Yesterday 20:58
The Max Verstappen Red Bull replacement that will never happen, but definitely should F1 Silly Season 2026

The Max Verstappen Red Bull replacement that will never happen, but definitely should

Yesterday 19:45
Ontdek het op Google Play
x