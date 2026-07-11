George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that'
George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that'
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Mercedes F1 star George Russell has admitted he disagreed with the approach his team principal Toto Wolff took over the radio at last weekend's British Grand Prix.
Russell enjoyed a much more positive run of results at Silverstone having suffered a trend of disappointing performances at his home track in recent years.
As well as finishing on the British GP podium for the first time in his career, a failure on his team-mate's car in the dying stages of Sunday's race also means Russell is now just 25 points behind Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' championship.
The record-breaking crowd at the British Grand Prix were treated to plenty of drama last-time out, though it quickly turned into controversy.
On lap 49 of the 52-lap event, four-time champion Max Verstappen crashed out of the race at Stowe, triggering a safety car which handed Russell the opportunity to take P2 from Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari had called the seven-time champion into the pits.
But the drama didn't end there. On the penultimate lap, an FIA-approved message popped up telling drivers, teams and fans that the safety car would be ending, however it never came in and that message has now been confirmed to have been an error.
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Russell disagreed with Wolff's 'premature' British GP celebrations
During the nail-biting final stages of Sunday's race at Silverstone, Wolff took the opportunity to congratulate Russell on a second-place finish that hadn't yet been confirmed due to a single lap still remaining.
In an episode of the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show posted after the British GP, Russell admitted he didn't agree with Wolff's decision to celebrate the result whilst the race was still going on.
"I thought Toto was a bit brave at the weekend when he said congratulations before the race even finished," said the 28-year-old.
Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord then chimed in: "Yeah, you could tell you didn't like that."
Russell continued: "I was like, I think that was a little bit premature."
Lord agreed, adding: "It felt like the sort of thing that could have backfired on us didn’t it, absolutely."
Russell then added: "Reminded me a bit of Austria 2024 as well: ‘You can win this, George.’"
During the 2024 race in question, Russell responded to Wolff’s bold team radio message by saying: "Just let me f***ing drive," although he shouldn't be too harsh on his Austrian F1 boss considering he did go on to win the race.
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