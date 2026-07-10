Piastri has been at the centre of rumours of an F1 driver swap for next season

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has made headlines this week as he was reported to not only be unhappy at his current squad, but also exploring options of swapping seats with four-time champion Max Verstappen.

As is often the case with the F1 rumour mill, such reports were unconfirmed and after speaking to Piastri's camp and McLaren, GPFans understands all parties involved are happy with the partnership.

This message was echoed by Zak Brown in the FIA press conference at last weekend’s British GP, when the American shut down any inference the papaya team had held talks with Verstappen and his management by saying: "They’re rumours? No conversations."

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What is very real however is Verstappen's own performance-based contract clause, which could allow him to activate an early Red Bull exit anytime between late July and October if he is not in the top two of the championship by the summer break.

With just two rounds to go until that deadline, the Dutchman sits way down in P7, just six points behind Piastri.

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Piastri himself told F1 media ahead of the race in Silverstone last time out that the rumours of a team exit hadn't impacted him, insisting nothing was about to change on his part.

“I've got a contract in place, multiple reassurances that the team are very happy with me and I'm very happy with the team," he began.

"For me, I'm very happy where I am and very happy with the situation I'm in. Just trying to continue the success that we've had in the last few years."

However, this didn't stop the rumours from spiralling that a straight swap between Piastri and Verstappen, two drivers who are contracted with their respective McLaren and Red Bull teams until 2028, could still be on the cards.

Now, Piastri's manager and former Red Bull F1 star Mark Webber has moved to clarify the situation.

“Oscar is contracted to McLaren for the foreseeable future,” Webber told RACER.

"Talk of him agitating to leave is nonsense.

"There has been a lot of fiction written about him and other teams… McLaren have repeatedly said they want him for the long term and Oscar is focused on that."

READ MORE: Piastri to Red Bull, what we know with Verstappen swap rumours growing

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