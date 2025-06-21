Rachel Brookes: All you need to know about the Sky F1 presenter

Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes is known for her post-race interviews and commentary during grands prix weekends, but the British broadcast journalist boasts a long and experienced career in the field.

Brookes’ passion for motorsport started at a young age with her father competing and setting endurance records, whilst her brother gave the presenter her first taste of the pitlane when he started driving competitively.

Although she dreamt of working in F1 from an early age, she decided that becoming a radio DJ would be more realistic, and embarked on a Media and Communications degree in Birmingham.

Brookes eventually worked her way up to radio jobs with Rock FM and Power FM, before joining talkSport in 2009 which is where she would gain most of her experience as a presenter.

The British presenter then joined Sky in 2011 and was first part of their F1 broadcast team in 2012, where she has since provided live coverage from the paddock, pitlane and media pen.

Rachel Brookes’ Sky F1 career

Now, Brookes is a frequent host of the F1 show and Sky Sports’ podcast as the broadcaster has expanded beyond television coverage and to multimedia platforms.

Brookes also shares insights into her paddock life on her Instagram page, from driver interviews to behind-the-scenes pictures with her Sky colleagues.

However, the presenter keeps her personal life private, and it is unknown whether Brookes is currently in a relationship.

Brookes recently issued a statement on social media about the ‘vile abuse’ she had received from some fans, and revealed that she had to disable the comments section on her account.

That came after a tumultuous Spanish Grand Prix weekend where she had conducted a brilliant, fiery interview with Max Verstappen, before also having a tense exchange with Lewis Hamilton post-race.

