daniel ricciardo, RB, smile, graphic

Daniel Ricciardo coming out of retirement as F1 legend reveals new project details

daniel ricciardo, RB, smile, graphic

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has dropped the details of his latest project following his exit from the high-octane sport.

The fan-favourite racer was dropped by Red Bull's junior F1 team Racing Bulls after last year's Singapore Grand Prix, and has pursued a variety of partnerships since his departure.

OPINION: Max Verstappen is the ONLY good thing about F1 right now - and I’m a George Russell fan

Though his social media appearances may be few and far between, they have offered fans a glimpse into what life after F1 looks like for Ricciardo.

Between poking fun at former Red Bull colleague Max Verstappen and promoting launches of his wine company and clothing line, Ricciardo has certainly pursued a diverse array of projects to keep him busy during his time away from the sport.

Still, his latest has come as a surprise, with the 35-year-old taking to social media to reveal his new partnership with Dabble, an Australian fantasy sports betting app.

As part of Ricciardo's new role, the former racer could be seen lounging around a golf course in his first Dabble promotion, speaking on his experience of retirement.

The ex-F1 star declared: "I've given retirement a crack, but it's not for me. So, I've teamed up with the legends at Dabble to start a Tailgate business."

"After I hung up the helmet, I gave the retired life a crack. Bit of golf, bit of gardening, caught up on sleep, you know how it goes. It was nice… for a while.

"But then I got that itch. You know? I needed to do something. I missed the buzz. The energy. And that’s when it hit me…

"It was time I chased my TRUE passion... So, I’ve teamed up with the legends at Dabble to launch my own Tailgate Service."

Ricciardo went on to reveal that he would be hosting 'the Ultimate Texas Tailgate' in collaboration with Dabble- the ultimate pre-game ritual.

The Aussies' love of American football is well documented, having been spotted supporting NFL team Buffalo Bills since his F1 exit, and the latest venture he has lent his name to is a testament to that.

Hopes of an F1 return with Cadillac appear to be fading for Daniel Ricciardo fans

What is Ricciardo doing after F1?

Whilst many fans had been hoping a return to F1 was on the cards for Ricciardo, the eight-time grand prix winner seems entirely uninterested in pursuing new projects on the track.

Last year, one bold fan even asked Ricciardo to his face whether he fancied joining the new Cadillac F1 team ahead of their first season in the sport in 2026, to which he replied: "Nah, I'm done."

Paddock insiders have even declared that a return to the F1 track seems highly unlikely at this stage in Ricciardo's career and although his loveable personality and marketable qualities would make him an attractive asset to many other racing series', one has to question whether it is truly what Ricciardo sees himself pursuing in future.

His most recent career prospects remain business-focused and since losing his high-profile job as 'Chief of Optimism' with Australian telecommunications company Optimus, the ex-F1 star has mostly pursued corporate ventures.

For now and quite possibly the future, fans simply have to adjust to seeing Ricciardo as the face of many of his own companies, or others such as Beats and now dabble, with a return to the sport even in a punditry role now potentially years away.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner regrets NOTHING as major decision made over team principal's future

