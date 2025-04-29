Daniel Ricciardo is back, like you've never seen him before

Have you ever wondered what former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo would look like if he was a piece of audio equipment?

What would you expect that to look like? Do you think a little Danny Ric speaker would have a little race helmet next to him that would not, in any way, fit on any part of his speaker anatomy? What do you mean, 'what are you on about'?

The popular Australian driver has teamed up with Beats for their navy blue Pill speaker, becoming immortalised in cartoon speaker form in their new advert.

His little character is stood on the top of a podium celebrating something (finally found a buyer for the helmet he can't use?) with a couple of other little speaker people below him.

Ricciardo was axed from Red Bull's junior team back in September 2024, and since then has been relatively quiet, not even officially confirming his retirement from the sport.

Ricciardo in new Beats advert

"Oh, oh, get me a shoe," cartoon Danny Ric says while spraying champagne in the air. "I wanna do a shoey!"

Again, he doesn't have a mouth, not sure how he's going to go about drinking anything, never mind out of a shoe.

Still. It's nice to see everyone's favourite smiling Aussie keeping himself busy while he's absent from the Formula 1 grid, with few prospects of coming back soon.

His only plausible route back into the sport would be via the Cadillac entry coming to F1 next year, with the American team still without any drivers for the 2026 season.

