F1 News Today: Verstappen absence revealed as Red Bull chief backs shock driver swap

Red Bull's best chance of championship success, Max Verstappen, was seemingly absent from a meeting at his Formula 1 outfit's HQ held by Christian Horner.

Red Bull chief backs shock F1 driver switch

One of Red Bull's executive chiefs has revealed his support for a surprise driver swap following a disappointing start to their 2025 championship campaign.

Toto Wolff 'searching for answers' over monumental F1 driver swap

Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted he was left 'searching for answers' as he deliberated over a major shakeup to his driver lineup.

Where is Daniel Ricciardo? What life after F1 looks like as star goes off grid

It has been seven months since we last saw Daniel Ricciardo line up on the grid behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

Lewis Hamilton parties ahead of crucial week at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton may be struggling at Ferrari and heading into a huge week for his F1 team. But that is far from the only thing on his mind.

F1 News Today: Sebastian Vettel judged as champion’s major new role confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Sebastian Vettel judged as champion’s major new role confirmed

  • Yesterday 20:30
F1 News Today: Verstappen and FIA chief in heated debate as investigation launched over GP chaos
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen and FIA chief in heated debate as investigation launched over GP chaos

  • Yesterday 11:18

Red Bull Crisis

Horner vs Marko, the inside story as Red Bull rumours swirl

  • 52 minutes ago
F1 take action after Red Bull and McLaren grand prix delay

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton tempts Ferrari team-mate with ‘quit’ offer

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen absence revealed as Red Bull chief backs shock driver swap

  • 3 hours ago
McLaren deal ‘over’ as star driver issues emotional message - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Lewis Hamilton parties ahead of crucial week at Ferrari

  • Yesterday 22:57
