F1 News Today: Verstappen absence revealed as Red Bull chief backs shock driver swap
Red Bull's best chance of championship success, Max Verstappen, was seemingly absent from a meeting at his Formula 1 outfit's HQ held by Christian Horner.
Red Bull chief backs shock F1 driver switch
One of Red Bull's executive chiefs has revealed his support for a surprise driver swap following a disappointing start to their 2025 championship campaign.
Toto Wolff 'searching for answers' over monumental F1 driver swap
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted he was left 'searching for answers' as he deliberated over a major shakeup to his driver lineup.
Where is Daniel Ricciardo? What life after F1 looks like as star goes off grid
It has been seven months since we last saw Daniel Ricciardo line up on the grid behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.
Lewis Hamilton parties ahead of crucial week at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton may be struggling at Ferrari and heading into a huge week for his F1 team. But that is far from the only thing on his mind.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun