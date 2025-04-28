Lewis Hamilton parties ahead of crucial week at Ferrari

Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer has taken to social media to share photos of himself partying with a range of celebrities, including Formula 1 seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The British icon has not had much to celebrate on track in 2025, with his results since joining Ferrari in January taking on a disappointing look.

The Brit currently sits seventh in the drivers' championship with just 31 points from his first five grands prix weekends with the team, although he was victorious in a sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

With another sprint race coming up this weekend in Miami, the days ahead could prove vital for Hamilton to silence his critics and deliver another win with the Scuderia.

Away from the track, Hamilton's career move has further elevated his level of global stardom, with the partnering of the most successful driver in F1 history and the most iconic team prompting impressive levels of social media engagement and merchandise sales.

The 40-year-old is also set to be a co-chair at the 2025 Met Gala next month.

Now, Hamilton has been spotted partying with some big names ahead of what is a crucial week for both him and Ferrari.

Cedric the Entertainer posted a couple of photos to his Instagram account showcasing birthday celebrations, with Hamilton seen in one of the images alongside some of Cedric's friends, with the comedian referring to the F1 champion as 'the young legend'.

Ferrari and Hamilton looking to bounce back

The glitz and glamour of the Miami International Autodrome will not take away from the job that Ferrari and Hamilton need to do this weekend.

For the team, they will be seeking to build on their first grand prix podium of the season last time out at the Saudi Arabian GP earned by Charles Leclerc and start attempting to close the gap to the top three in the constructors' championship.

For Hamilton, the very fact that that podium was achieved by his team-mate Leclerc whilst he struggled down in seventh will frustrate him, knowing there was more performance that could've been extracted from his SF-25.

Hamilton now sits 16 points behind Leclerc in the drivers' standings and has been out-qualified four times to one across the five grand prix weekends so far in 2025, with the seven-time world champion needing a response at round six this time out.

