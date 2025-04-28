Lewis Hamilton one step ahead of Ferrari clause as genius plan falls into place

You've read enough of the headlines about how Lewis Hamilton's days in Formula 1 are numbered, how his first five races with Ferrari prove he is finished. How about we apply a little bit of grace to the legend's name?

After all, the 40-year-old does have seven championships (eight in the eyes of some) to his name and despite boasting an impressive career which has so far spanned across 19 F1 seasons, this is only his second time changing teams.

When the British superstar announced in 2024 that he would be leaving Mercedes after 12 successful seasons with the Silver Arrows, his decision was met with mixed emotions.

'You'll regret it!" critics screamed, 'this is the most iconic F1 driver signing of all time' fans chanted... but regardless of what Hamilton does, he will always be met with criticism, so why don't we let him work through his teething issues with the Scuderia and wait to witness how his secret weapon aids a comeback from this current career slump?

Hamilton and Cullen conjure Ferrari comeback plan

When news of Hamilton's generational team switch broke, ideas of a Mercedes exodus were floated in the media, a theory which was quickly shot down by reports of a clause that was implemented to prevent Hamilton from recruiting key Mercedes allies on his way to Maranello.

But the scheming seven-time champion may have been one step ahead of such a scenario.

In 2023, Hamilton fans were shocked to hear of the departure of his long-term ally and Kiwi trainer Angela Cullen, who reportedly left his side in pursuit of a change of pace.

Whilst neither theory has been confirmed, who's to say the duo didn't foresee this clause and part ways ahead of time so that Cullen would be exempt from a non-poaching clause further down the line?

Hamilton's Ferrari team radio communication has been cringe to witness for the most part as he and race engineer Riccardo Adami find their feet as a pairing.

Ferrari's new driver may have been prevented from continuing his iconic partnership with Peter 'Bono' Bonnington at his newest team, but with Cullen by his side, the best is surely to come from Hamilton.

Just her being present in the team as a familiar face in an overwhelming new environment could prove support enough as both Cullen and Hamilton adjust to calling Ferrari home.

At least he has reunited with his performance coach for the huge career change rather than keeping her way beyond arm's length, across the pond, as was the case in his final seasons with Mercedes.

