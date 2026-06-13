Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 show coverage of F1's first Spanish race of the year for FREE!

F1 returns to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend for the first of two Spanish races on the 2026 calendar.

The event was previously known as the Spanish GP but thanks to the introduction of the Madring Circuit, the race in Catalonia will be known as the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

This year the circuit marks the seventh round of the championship which is currently Kimi Antonelli's to lose and Lewis Hamilton's to steal.

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The seven-time champion managed to leapfrog George Russell in the drivers' standings in Monaco last weekend and will be hoping to extend the gap this weekend in Barcelona.

But Russell will also be celebrating his 100th grand prix with Mercedes this weekend and will be hungry to secure a vital points haul to mark the occasion.

Can Russell fight back or will Antonelli make it six in a row this weekend? Here's how you can catch the competitive action for free on Channel 4.

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What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Barcelona Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Barcelona Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, June 13, and highlights of that all-important session will be showed on Channel 4 later that day.

Lee McKenzie will be joined by David Coulthard and Billy Monger for the highlights package of the action, as the drivers battle it out for pole position. That show starts at 6:30pm BST on Saturday, June 13.

On Sunday, the presenting trio will return for a full highlights package of the main event in Spain, which will start just a few hours after the race finishes, going on air at 6:30pm BST once again.

If you miss any of the running from the Catalonian race weekend you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

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