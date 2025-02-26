Angela Cullen REUNITED with Lewis Hamilton as first Ferrari pictures emerge

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen's stunning Formula 1 reunion has been made official, as the pair have been spotted together wearing Ferrari red at pre-season testing.

Formula 1 kicks off its 2025 running with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit this week, with seven-time champion Hamilton taking part in his first official timed sessions as a Ferrari driver.

Hamilton has made the move to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond, hoping to get back into contention for claiming an unprecedented eighth world championship title.

Five of Hamilton's titles were earned with trainer and physiotherapist Cullen by his side, before the two decided to part ways while Hamilton was still at Mercedes ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen worked together at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has recently joined Ferrari

Cullen back alongside Hamilton

Since then, Cullen has worked alongside another motorsport racer, in fellow Kiwi IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong, with the pair working closely throughout the 2024 season.

However, following Hamilton's switch to Ferrari for 2025, it was revealed that Cullen would be back within the fold of the Hamilton team.

Hamilton will be hoping that the presence of Cullen once again alongside him can help the 40-year-old feel at home with his new team, and can propel him into championship contention.

Now, as preparations for the new season ramp up at the Bahrain International Circuit, photographer Kym Illman has shown Cullen for the first time decked out in Ferrari red, with the Australian suggesting Cullen was delivering Hamilton his breakfast.

Later on, the pair were snapped together side-by-side, with Cullen fans excited to see the Kiwi back alongside Hamilton at 2025 race weekends.