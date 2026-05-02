A Red Bull F1 youngster has been hit with a grid demotion at the Miami Grand Prix.

This weekend's F1 event at the Miami International Autodrome is a sprint race weekend, meaning we have two competitive qualifying sessions and two races as the drivers try to get back into the swing of things after five weeks off.

There has not been an F1 race weekend since the Japanese Grand Prix in March, after the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix were both cancelled due to the war in the Middle East.

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Now, it appears as though one team is completely out of practice when it comes to certain procedures.

Racing Bulls failed to cover one of their cars following sprint qualifying on Friday in Miami, and that has cost one of their drivers their sprint race grid position.

Following the misdemeanour, which was referred to the FIA stewards by technical delegate Jo Bauer, 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad was forced to start the Miami Grand Prix sprint race from the pit lane.

He had originally qualified for the shortened race up in 15th, but will drop to the pit lane and will likely head into the first corner in 22nd place of the 22 runners.

Lindblad's team-mate Liam Lawson has been promoted up into 15th, after he faced an early exit from sprint qualifying on Friday, despite some confusion surrounding Alex Albon's participation in SQ2.

READ MORE: FIA announce Ferrari punishment at Miami Grand Prix

Racing Bulls caught breaking curfew in Miami

As well as the penalty handed to Lindblad ahead of the sprint race, Racing Bulls team members were also caught breaking curfew on Friday night in Miami.

An FIA document confirmed that team members involved in the operation of the car 'were within the confines of the circuit during the 12 hours and 46 minutes period which commenced at 20:14 on May 1.'

This refers to the curfew period that is set out by the FIA and ends three hours before the start of the sprint race the following morning (Saturday, May 2).

Racing Bulls were not handed a penalty for this action, however, with teams being allowed four exceptions throughout the season before sporting penalties are handed out.

READ MORE: FIA investigate Lando Norris after infringement at Miami Grand Prix

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