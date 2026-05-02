F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

Friday's qualifying in Florida has set the grid for the Miami Grand Prix sprint

Lando Norris is set to start Saturday's Miami Grand Prix sprint race from pole position.

The reigning world champion will be the first non-Mercedes driver to even start from the front row of a race this season, after a brilliant lap on Friday afternoon in Florida.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start alongside Norris on the front row after rescuing a tricky session with a strong final flying lap, but his Mercedes team-mate George Russell will start all the way down in sixth.

Article continues under video

The previously dominant Silver Arrows were comfortably off the pace of the McLarens and Ferraris throughout SQ1 and SQ2 – in fact, Antonelli's final lap was the only time that either of them was within half a second of each session's fastest time.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, however, failed to capitalise on that dominance thanks to errors on their final push laps in SQ3 and will start fourth and seventh respectively.

There was, finally, some good news for Max Verstappen too. After some real struggles in recent weeks, his Red Bull looked closer to contention – and he'll start ahead of Russell on the third row on Saturday.

Further down the grid, a rough start to the season for Williams got worse when Alex Albon had his P14 qualifying result turned into P19 late in the evening, with the stewards retroactively deleting his fastest SQ1 lap for exceeding track limits.

Though Lance Stroll failed to set a lap time during SQ1 on Friday, the FIA have confirmed that he will be allowed to join the grid for Saturday's 100km sprint race as the Aston Martin driver had set satisfactory times in practice in Miami.

Below is the provisional starting grid for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

F1 SPRINT QUALIFYING RESULTS: Ferrari fumble as McLaren snatch Miami pole

F1 Starting Grid - Miami Grand Prix sprint

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Starting Grid Position Driver Team 1 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 6 George Russell Mercedes 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 8 Franco Colapinto Alpine 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 13 Oliver Bearman Haas 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 16 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac 19 Alex Albon Williams 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

F1 Race Times - Miami Grand Prix sprint

Lights out for the Miami Grand Prix sprint is today (Saturday, May 2, 2026), at noon local time (ET) at the Miami International Autodrome.

With the five hour difference in time zones between Florida and the UK, that means the lights will go out at 5pm (BST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, May 2, 2026

Location Time Local time (ET) 12:00 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 17:00 Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 18:00 Saturday United States (CT) 11:00 Saturday United States (PT) 09:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 13:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 00:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 01:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 02:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 10:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 01:00 Sunday China (CST) 00:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 18:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 19:00 Saturday India (IST) 21:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 00:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 19:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 20:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 19:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

Related