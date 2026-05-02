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George Russell looking sad edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree

F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

George Russell looking sad edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

Friday's qualifying in Florida has set the grid for the Miami Grand Prix sprint

Lando Norris is set to start Saturday's Miami Grand Prix sprint race from pole position.

The reigning world champion will be the first non-Mercedes driver to even start from the front row of a race this season, after a brilliant lap on Friday afternoon in Florida.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start alongside Norris on the front row after rescuing a tricky session with a strong final flying lap, but his Mercedes team-mate George Russell will start all the way down in sixth.

The previously dominant Silver Arrows were comfortably off the pace of the McLarens and Ferraris throughout SQ1 and SQ2 – in fact, Antonelli's final lap was the only time that either of them was within half a second of each session's fastest time.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, however, failed to capitalise on that dominance thanks to errors on their final push laps in SQ3 and will start fourth and seventh respectively.

There was, finally, some good news for Max Verstappen too. After some real struggles in recent weeks, his Red Bull looked closer to contention – and he'll start ahead of Russell on the third row on Saturday.

Further down the grid, a rough start to the season for Williams got worse when Alex Albon had his P14 qualifying result turned into P19 late in the evening, with the stewards retroactively deleting his fastest SQ1 lap for exceeding track limits.

Though Lance Stroll failed to set a lap time during SQ1 on Friday, the FIA have confirmed that he will be allowed to join the grid for Saturday's 100km sprint race as the Aston Martin driver had set satisfactory times in practice in Miami.

Below is the provisional starting grid for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

F1 SPRINT QUALIFYING RESULTS: Ferrari fumble as McLaren snatch Miami pole

F1 Starting Grid - Miami Grand Prix sprint

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Starting Grid
Position Driver Team
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren
4Charles LeclercFerrari
5Max VerstappenRed Bull
6George RussellMercedes
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari
8Franco ColapintoAlpine
9Isack HadjarRed Bull
10Pierre GaslyAlpine
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi
12Nico HulkenbergAudi
13Oliver BearmanHaas
14Carlos SainzWilliams
15Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
16Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
17Esteban OconHaas
18Sergio PerezCadillac
19Alex AlbonWilliams
20Valtteri BottasCadillac
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
22Lance StrollAston Martin

F1 Race Times - Miami Grand Prix sprint

Lights out for the Miami Grand Prix sprint is today (Saturday, May 2, 2026), at noon local time (ET) at the Miami International Autodrome.

With the five hour difference in time zones between Florida and the UK, that means the lights will go out at 5pm (BST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, May 2, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (ET)12:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)17:00 Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)18:00 Saturday
United States (CT)11:00 Saturday
United States (PT)09:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)13:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)00:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)01:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)02:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)10:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)01:00 Sunday
China (CST)00:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)18:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)19:00 Saturday
India (IST)21:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)00:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)19:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)20:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)19:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

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