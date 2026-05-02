Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix FREE

How you can watch the fourth round of the F1 2026 campaign at the Miami Grand Prix

F1 returns to the Miami International Autodrome for the fourth round of the 2026 season this weekend, with the Miami Grand Prix taking centre stage after a five-week break.

Following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, F1 has been on an enforced break. But rather than kicking back and relaxing, teams have been hard at work developing upgrades for the Miami GP.

While Mercedes are expected to remain the favourites this weekend, the likes of Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull have brought a raft of upgrades to help them fight closer to the top.

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Elsewhere, the FIA have also introduced tweaks to the F1 rules in a bid to improve the qualifying spectacle and improve safety, which will be in effect from the Miami GP onwards.

On top of all of this, Miami is also the second sprint weekend of the season with just one practice session to welcome the drivers back into the 2026 campaign.

And you can catch highlights of all the competitive action from Miami for free on Channel 4.

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What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Miami Grand Prix?

You can watch highlights from sprint qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix on Channel 4 at 01:05 on Saturday, May 2, which will then be repeated at 10:55.

Sprint race and main race qualifying highlights will air at 00:55 on Sunday, May 3, which will then be repeated at 08.30, with Lee McKenzie and Alice Powell to take you through the action.

The highlights from the Miami Grand Prix will then air at 01:35 on Monday, May 4, which will then be repeated at the more reasonable time of 10:25 on Monday morning.

If you miss any of the running from the race weekend in Miami, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

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