F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
The fourth round of F1 2026 is a sprint race weekend
The Miami Grand Prix sprint race gets underway today (Saturday, May 2), with the first race for five weeks ending the racing action drought.
We have not had an F1 race since the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March, with both grand prix weekends in April being cancelled because of the war in the Middle East.
The Miami International Autodrome is hosting the 2026 return, in what F1 legend Martin Brundle has described as 'one of the biggest relaunches in the history of F1'.
Miami's event is a sprint race weekend, meaning we've had just one practice session followed by sprint race qualifying on Friday, with the one-third distance race taking place before main race qualifying and, of course, the main event on Sunday.
So, will Mercedes continue their dominance and take the race win? Or have the other teams put their five-week break to good use and caught up to the Brackley-based outfit?
READ MORE: Hamilton and Ferrari rocked as Red Bull copy genius gadget at Miami Grand Prix
F1 Sprint Race Times - 2026 Miami Grand Prix
The first race of the Miami Grand Prix weekend takes place today (Saturday, May 2) at the Miami International Autodrome.
Lights out for the shortened sprint race is at 12pm local time. Find the sprint race session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, May 2, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|12:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|17:00 Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|18:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|11:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|09:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|13:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|00:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|01:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|02:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|10:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|01:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|00:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|18:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|19:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|21:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|00:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|19:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|20:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|19:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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