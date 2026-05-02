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Piastri and Sainz fighting in Miami

F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

Piastri and Sainz fighting in Miami — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

The fourth round of F1 2026 is a sprint race weekend

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The Miami Grand Prix sprint race gets underway today (Saturday, May 2), with the first race for five weeks ending the racing action drought.

We have not had an F1 race since the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March, with both grand prix weekends in April being cancelled because of the war in the Middle East.

The Miami International Autodrome is hosting the 2026 return, in what F1 legend Martin Brundle has described as 'one of the biggest relaunches in the history of F1'.

Miami's event is a sprint race weekend, meaning we've had just one practice session followed by sprint race qualifying on Friday, with the one-third distance race taking place before main race qualifying and, of course, the main event on Sunday.

So, will Mercedes continue their dominance and take the race win? Or have the other teams put their five-week break to good use and caught up to the Brackley-based outfit?

READ MORE: Hamilton and Ferrari rocked as Red Bull copy genius gadget at Miami Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Race Times - 2026 Miami Grand Prix

The first race of the Miami Grand Prix weekend takes place today (Saturday, May 2) at the Miami International Autodrome.

Lights out for the shortened sprint race is at 12pm local time. Find the sprint race session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, May 2, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (ET)12:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)17:00 Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)18:00 Saturday
United States (CT)11:00 Saturday
United States (PT)09:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)13:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)00:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)01:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)02:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)10:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)01:00 Sunday
China (CST)00:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)18:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)19:00 Saturday
India (IST)21:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)00:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)19:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)20:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)19:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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