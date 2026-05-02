F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The Miami Grand Prix sprint race gets underway today (Saturday, May 2), with the first race for five weeks ending the racing action drought.

We have not had an F1 race since the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March, with both grand prix weekends in April being cancelled because of the war in the Middle East.

The Miami International Autodrome is hosting the 2026 return, in what F1 legend Martin Brundle has described as 'one of the biggest relaunches in the history of F1'.

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Miami's event is a sprint race weekend, meaning we've had just one practice session followed by sprint race qualifying on Friday, with the one-third distance race taking place before main race qualifying and, of course, the main event on Sunday.

So, will Mercedes continue their dominance and take the race win? Or have the other teams put their five-week break to good use and caught up to the Brackley-based outfit?

READ MORE: Hamilton and Ferrari rocked as Red Bull copy genius gadget at Miami Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Race Times - 2026 Miami Grand Prix

The first race of the Miami Grand Prix weekend takes place today (Saturday, May 2) at the Miami International Autodrome.

Lights out for the shortened sprint race is at 12pm local time. Find the sprint race session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, May 2, 2026

Location Time Local time (ET) 12:00 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 17:00 Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 18:00 Saturday United States (CT) 11:00 Saturday United States (PT) 09:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 13:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 00:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 01:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 02:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 10:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 01:00 Sunday China (CST) 00:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 18:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 19:00 Saturday India (IST) 21:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 00:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 19:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 20:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 19:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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