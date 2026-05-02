Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi dies aged 59
Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi dies aged 59
The motorsport world is mourning Alex Zanardi
Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has died at the age of 59, his family have confirmed.
The Italian, one of the most inspirational figures in world sport, passed away on Friday evening surrounded by family and friends.
Zanardi raced in F1 during the 1990s, but became a motorsport legend through his success in the United States, winning back-to-back CART titles in 1997 and 1998.
Alex Zanardi's family release statement
Confirming the news, Zanardi’s family released a statement, saying: "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May."
The statement continued: "Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
"The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."
Zanardi’s career and life changed forever in 2001 when he was involved in a horrific CART crash at the Lausitzring in Germany, resulting in the amputation of both legs.
However, he refused to allow that accident to define the end of his sporting career.
Zanardi's extraordinary sporting legacy
After his racing accident, Zanardi went on to become one of Italy’s most successful Paralympic athletes.
He turned to para-cycling and won four Paralympic gold medals and two silver medals across the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, while also claiming multiple world championship titles.
Zanardi suffered another devastating setback in 2020 when he was seriously injured after being struck by a truck while competing in a charity handbike relay in Tuscany.
He spent years undergoing treatment after sustaining severe head injuries, with the sporting world repeatedly rallying behind him during his recovery.
Motorsport world mourns Zanardi
Zanardi’s impact stretched far beyond Formula 1, CART or the Paralympic Games.
He was admired not only for his talent, but for his resilience, humour and determination after unimaginable adversity.
From F1 paddocks to Paralympic podiums, Zanardi leaves behind one of the most remarkable stories motorsport has ever seen.
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 10 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi dies aged 59
Max Verstappen gives cheeky response to F1 journalist: 'Don't lie to them'
F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 10 minutes ago
Former F1 driver Alex Zanardi dies aged 59
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen gives cheeky response to F1 journalist: 'Don't lie to them'
- 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
F1 star hit by demotion and grid drop as FIA make late announcement at Miami Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Most read
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- 21 april
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 21 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS5 Race times and positions
- 19 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash
- 18 april