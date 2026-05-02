Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has died at the age of 59, his family have confirmed.

The Italian, one of the most inspirational figures in world sport, passed away on Friday evening surrounded by family and friends.

Zanardi raced in F1 during the 1990s, but became a motorsport legend through his success in the United States, winning back-to-back CART titles in 1997 and 1998.

Alex Zanardi's family release statement

Confirming the news, Zanardi’s family released a statement, saying: "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May."

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The statement continued: "Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

"The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

Zanardi’s career and life changed forever in 2001 when he was involved in a horrific CART crash at the Lausitzring in Germany, resulting in the amputation of both legs.

However, he refused to allow that accident to define the end of his sporting career.

Zanardi's extraordinary sporting legacy

After his racing accident, Zanardi went on to become one of Italy’s most successful Paralympic athletes.

He turned to para-cycling and won four Paralympic gold medals and two silver medals across the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, while also claiming multiple world championship titles.

Zanardi suffered another devastating setback in 2020 when he was seriously injured after being struck by a truck while competing in a charity handbike relay in Tuscany.

He spent years undergoing treatment after sustaining severe head injuries, with the sporting world repeatedly rallying behind him during his recovery.

Motorsport world mourns Zanardi

Zanardi’s impact stretched far beyond Formula 1, CART or the Paralympic Games.

He was admired not only for his talent, but for his resilience, humour and determination after unimaginable adversity.

From F1 paddocks to Paralympic podiums, Zanardi leaves behind one of the most remarkable stories motorsport has ever seen.

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