F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

With the F1 sprint action out of the way, attention on Saturday, May 2, will switch to the main grand prix at the Miami International Autodrome.

The Miami Grand Prix is the first competitive action that the 2026 season has seen since the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March, following the cancellations of both the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix that had been scheduled for April.

The fifth edition of the Miami GP is also a sprint race weekend, meaning there is a total of 33 points on offer for the drivers across the weekend.

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And later on Saturday, we will switch our attention to the main event of the weekend, where the most points are available.

Grand prix qualifying is set to see the 22 drivers battle it out to see who will be on pole for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix. Mercedes have taken every grand prix pole position so far this season, with George Russell picking up one and Kimi Antonelli two.

Will Mercedes extend that 100 per cent record, or will Ferrari or McLaren have the pace to challenge the dominant Brackley-based outfit over one lap?

Here's how you can catch all of the qualifying action in your region!

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F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Miami Grand Prix

After all the sprint action earlier in the day, qualifying gets underway at 4pm local time (ET) on Saturday, May 2 at the Miami International Autodrome.

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, May 2, 2026

Location Time Local time (ET) 16:00 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 21:00 Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 22:00 Saturday United States (CT) 15:00 Saturday United States (PT) 13:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 17:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 04:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 05:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 06:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 14:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 05:00 Sunday China (CST) 04:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 22:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 23:00 Saturday India (IST) 01:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 04:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 23:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 00:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 23:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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