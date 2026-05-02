F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Qualifying gets underway on Saturday!
With the F1 sprint action out of the way, attention on Saturday, May 2, will switch to the main grand prix at the Miami International Autodrome.
The Miami Grand Prix is the first competitive action that the 2026 season has seen since the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March, following the cancellations of both the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix that had been scheduled for April.
The fifth edition of the Miami GP is also a sprint race weekend, meaning there is a total of 33 points on offer for the drivers across the weekend.
And later on Saturday, we will switch our attention to the main event of the weekend, where the most points are available.
Grand prix qualifying is set to see the 22 drivers battle it out to see who will be on pole for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix. Mercedes have taken every grand prix pole position so far this season, with George Russell picking up one and Kimi Antonelli two.
Will Mercedes extend that 100 per cent record, or will Ferrari or McLaren have the pace to challenge the dominant Brackley-based outfit over one lap?
Here's how you can catch all of the qualifying action in your region!
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F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Miami Grand Prix
After all the sprint action earlier in the day, qualifying gets underway at 4pm local time (ET) on Saturday, May 2 at the Miami International Autodrome.
Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, May 2, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (ET)
|16:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|21:00 Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|22:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|15:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|13:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|17:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|04:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|05:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|06:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|14:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|05:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|04:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|23:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|01:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|04:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|23:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|00:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|23:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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