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Leclerc during FP1 in Miami

F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Leclerc during FP1 in Miami — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Qualifying gets underway on Saturday!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

With the F1 sprint action out of the way, attention on Saturday, May 2, will switch to the main grand prix at the Miami International Autodrome.

The Miami Grand Prix is the first competitive action that the 2026 season has seen since the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March, following the cancellations of both the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix that had been scheduled for April.

The fifth edition of the Miami GP is also a sprint race weekend, meaning there is a total of 33 points on offer for the drivers across the weekend.

And later on Saturday, we will switch our attention to the main event of the weekend, where the most points are available.

Grand prix qualifying is set to see the 22 drivers battle it out to see who will be on pole for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix. Mercedes have taken every grand prix pole position so far this season, with George Russell picking up one and Kimi Antonelli two.

Will Mercedes extend that 100 per cent record, or will Ferrari or McLaren have the pace to challenge the dominant Brackley-based outfit over one lap?

Here's how you can catch all of the qualifying action in your region!

READ MORE: Hamilton and Ferrari rocked as Red Bull copy genius gadget at Miami Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Miami Grand Prix

After all the sprint action earlier in the day, qualifying gets underway at 4pm local time (ET) on Saturday, May 2 at the Miami International Autodrome.

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Miami Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, May 2, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (ET)16:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)21:00 Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)22:00 Saturday
United States (CT)15:00 Saturday
United States (PT)13:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)17:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)04:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)05:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)06:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)14:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)05:00 Sunday
China (CST)04:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)22:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)23:00 Saturday
India (IST)01:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)04:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)23:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)00:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)23:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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