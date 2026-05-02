F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix for FREE
F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch the 2026 Miami Grand Prix for FREE
Here's how you can watch the race in Miami without paying
F1 returns after a five-week break for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix, and fans in the US can watch the race live for FREE.
Due to the race cancellations in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, F1's been on a long hiatus with the racing last taking place in March. But now, the sport is back on our screens, and, in the US, on Apple TV.
Apple TV is the new rights holder for F1 in 2026, after replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a staggering $750million.
ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for its own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, the 'main' feed on Apple. There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars, a data tracker and a track map.
Here's how you can get a free trial and watch the action unfold in Miami for absolutely nothing.
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How to watch the Miami Grand Prix for free
Unsure if you're ready to fork out the money for Apple TV, and want to give this weekend a test run? Well there is good news - you can sign up for a seven-day free trial here and watch the next race for nothing!
For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac can also enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.
This weekend for the Miami Grand Prix, Yahoo Sports will partner up to show selected practice and qualifying sessions on its own platforms.
Apple also has a deal with free streaming service Tubi for exclusive live altcasts for multiple races in 2026, although the races are yet to be named.
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Miami Grand Prix start time
The race in Miami gets under way at 16:00 ET on Sunday May 3. That is 15:00 CT or 13:00 PT Saturday if you are watching on the West Coast.
Where you can watch
The 2026 season is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone; iPad; Apple TV 4K; Apple Vision Pro; Mac; popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com.
How much does F1 cost on Apple TV?
The cost is $12.99 per month with that seven-day free trial for new subscribers.
F1 presenters on Apple TV
On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.
Alex Jacques will remain on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins all contributing.
There are a couple of new additions though – namely the great Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.
On the Sky Sports side, Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson will all return as Sky's resident experts.
Presenters Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater will also resume their duties in 2026, while the commentary booth will once again belong to David Croft and Harry Benjamin.
F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details
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