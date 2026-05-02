US authorities issue official weather warning at F1 Miami Grand Prix

US authorities have issued an official weather warning with brutal conditions expected for Saturday's action at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

It is day two of race weekend in Miami Gardens with the Sprint Race followed by Qualifying for Sunday's big race at the Miami International Autodrome.

And ahead of the action the U.S. National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, with brutal heat forecast for South Florida on Saturday.

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Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s by the afternoon, which is likely to impact both fans and drivers for the Sprint (noon local time) and Qualifying (4pm local time). The heat index meanwhile could reach three figures.

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Weather warning issued

The warning (which is in place from 0501-1915 local time on Saturday) states: "Near record heat is forecast for most of South Florida today, especially across the east coast metro. Temperatures are forecast to reach the lower to mid 90s by this afternoon, with heat index in the upper 90s to near 100. These temperatures could lead to heat illness or heat stroke for people outdoors for prolonged periods without adequate cooling, hydration, or attire could be dangerous. If you are planning on being outdoors for extended periods of time, make sure to stay hydrated, wear loose fitted clothing, and take frequent breaks in shade or indoors.

"Vulnerable populations may be especially vulnerable to heat as age and certain conditions impact the body's ability to regulate temperature. With near record heat and ample sunshine, temperatures will quickly soar in enclosed spaces without air conditioning. Never leave pets or children in parked cars unattended, always look before you lock!"

What is the weather for Sunday's Grand Prix?

There have been concerns already this week that highly volatile weather in the South Florida could force the FIA to move forward the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

There is heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for the Miami Gardens area on Sunday afternoon with an 89 percent chance of precipitation.

Currently the race is scheduled to begin at 4pm local time (9pm UK, 1pm Pacific).

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