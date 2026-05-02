The Williams star initially thought he had made it into SQ2

The FIA delivered a major blow to F1 star Alexander Albon following Sprint Qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix by dropping the Williams driver to 19th on the grid.

Williams star Albon had believed he had done enough to make it through to SQ2 after setting a time which would have secured his spot, only to have that overturned by a very late decision from the stewards.

Albon drove off the track at Turn 6 during his final, decisive lap in SQ1. His time was fast enough to earn him a spot in the top 16, granting entry into Q2. However, a delayed flagging of the infraction - caused by a glitch in the detection system - meant the breach was only noticed once Q2 was already under way.

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FIA acts late on Albon infraction

The bizarre turn of events forced an unexpected intervention from the stewards with their official ruling eventually released well after midnight UK time.

The FIA verdict explained: "During SQ1, Car 23 clearly exceeded track limits in turn 6. However this was not reported to the Stewards until SQ2 had commenced.

"Car 23’s time recorded on the lap that track limits were exceeded was sufficient to place it in SQ2. Hence at the time the Stewards were informed that Car 23 had left the track and that its lap should have been potentially deleted, it was already on track in SQ2."

The stewards, admitting the circumstances here were 'unusual', decided to retrospectively punish Albon.

British star dropped to P19 on grid

Their statement continued: "As this was an unusual situation, the Stewards have decided to settle the matter by exercising their authority under Article 11.7.1.a of the International Sporting Code by deleting the lap time of the lap in question in SQ1.

"As Car 23 should not have proceeded into SQ2, all lap times from SQ2 will consequently be deleted.

"Car 23 will therefore be classified in position 19 in Sprint Qualifying."

Lawson shocked FIA initially missed incident

Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson, who would have progressed to SQ2 had Albon's transgression been spotted immediately, was shocked it had been missed.

“Alex did track limits, but I think they realised too late and because he’d already gone out on track,” said Lawson.

“I honestly can’t understand how that’s possible. But from our understanding he’s literally done track limits and then gone through to Q2.”

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