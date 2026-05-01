Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari rocked as Red Bull copy genius gadget at Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari rocked as Red Bull copy genius gadget at Miami Grand Prix
The Miami Grand Prix saw Red Bull steal a march on Ferrari
Ferrari were the talk of pre-season in Formula 1 circles when they developed an astonishing trick with their rear wing.
First seen in testing at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton was behind the wheel of the Ferrari when the rear wing flipped 180 degrees in a bid to reduce drag and increase top speed on a straight.
Very soon after, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur named it the 'Macarena' in relation to the 1990s dance from the song that was massive in the charts.
Ferrari though were not so certain on its benefits, leaving it off the car for the first race in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix but bringing it back for practice in Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton given Ferrari replacement warning, Wolff's emotional plea
Red Bull inspired by Ferrari
The technical innovation though has already done enough for Red Bull to try and develop their own version, with it first appearing on the RB22 in a test at Silverstone in between the month long break following the Japanese Grand Prix after race cancellations in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
And the Macarena made its on track debut at the Miami Grand Prix in the Red Bull, with Verstappen and Isack Hadjar seen testing it in the early stages of the extended 90-minute practice session ahead of a sprint race weekend.
After spotting it on Verstappen’s car, Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said: “Another flippy flappy Macarena, or the Luke Littler wing that goes 180! Because Red Bull have got theirs going.”
“That is the biggest hole I’ve seen in rear wing ever,” Jenson Button said, before adding: “It’s fast as well.”
Red Bull playing catch-up
Whether Red Bull run the 'Macarena' or not in the Miami race at the Hard Rock Stadium, the team are desperate for a performance boost following a poor start to the season.
Verstappen only has 12 points from the first three races, leaving him ninth in the championship and 60 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.
Red Bull are sixth in the championship level on points with Alpine and a massive 119 points behind early pace setters Mercedes.
READ MORE: What’s wrong with Verstappen? Red Bull's F1 issues heading into Miami GP
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