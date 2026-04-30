Max Verstappen heads into the Miami Grand Prix with Red Bull under pressure to prove their 2026 recovery is more than just talk.

The four-time world champion has endured a difficult start to the season by his own standards, with Red Bull struggling to give him a car capable of consistently fighting at the very front.

After a five-week break in the calendar, Miami now represents a major test of whether the team have used the time wisely.

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READ MORE: The real reason Max Verstappen would quit F1: 'It's not about the regs'

Max Verstappen set for Miami GP upgrade boost

Red Bull are expected to arrive in Miami with upgrades after trialling new parts during a Silverstone filming day ahead of the race weekend.

The package reportedly included changes to the sidepods, front wing and rear wing, while the team also appeared to test a new rear wing concept similar to the system previously seen on Ferrari.

Whether that makes it onto the car in Miami, and whether it delivers the step Verstappen needs, remains to be seen. But it does at least show that Red Bull are actively searching for answers after a difficult opening phase of the season.

That is exactly what Verstappen will want to see.

Mekies: Red Bull must give Verstappen fast car

The pressure on Red Bull is not just external, either, with team principal Laurent Mekies openly admitting that the team have to provide Verstappen with a car he can properly push.

"The Max we see is a fully committed Max," Mekies told Sky Sports F1. "He wants a fast car, and he's helping the team get a fast car.

"He's bringing all of his energy towards that, he's passionate about the sport, he raised his voice when he felt things needed to be done.

"We have a step forward for the regs incoming for Miami. Will it be enough? We have time to sit together and talk about whether it'll be enough or not. We are aware that the priority is that we give him a car that he can push with."

Verstappen has been vocal in his criticism of the 2026 regulations, but Mekies suggested the bigger issue is not simply the rules themselves.

"This has not much to do with the regs, we know that we gave to him and to Isack a very difficult car in the first three races and we need to give him a car that he can consistently push with.

"That doesn't mean that it needs to bring instant pole positions, but it means that he can start to bring his Max effect and we can start to work development onto that car."

Can Verstappen fight back in Miami?

Miami is unlikely to solve every issue for Red Bull, and Mekies has already warned against expecting an instant fix.

"I have every confidence that, things may not be fixed for Miami, but the team is going to get to the bottom of what is limiting us in the same way as happened last year, and you will see more and more smile on Max's face."

That is probably the most realistic way to view this weekend.

Red Bull do not necessarily need to dominate in Miami, but they do need to show that their development direction is working. If Verstappen can feel an improvement beneath him, even without pole position or victory, it would at least give the team something to build from.

If not, the questions around both Red Bull’s performance and Verstappen’s long-term future will only grow louder.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen carries out crucial Red Bull experiment at Silverstone ahead of Miami GP

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