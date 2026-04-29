'It's not about the regs': The real reason Max Verstappen would quit F1

Max Verstappen has been very critical of the new regulations

Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has revealed the real reason behind Max Verstappen's discontent with F1.

Verstappen is a four-time world champion in the series, but his long-term future has been called into question in recent weeks due to his grumblings around the 2026 rule changes.

The Dutchman has proclaimed that the new cars are 'not fun' to drive, while he has also been reported to be 'seriously considering' retiring from the sport.

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Verstappen has seemingly found more enjoyment from other racing series, already taking to the Nurburgring Nordschleife for two GT3 events in 2026 and having lined up the 24 Hours of Nurburgring race for next month.

Now, however, Mekies has said that Verstappen's discontent in F1 is not wholly down to the new regulations, hinting that there is more that Red Bull could be doing to try and get him to stay in the sport.

"The Max we see is a fully committed Max," Mekies told Sky Sports F1. "He wants a fast car, and he's helping the team get a fast car.

"He's bringing all of his energy towards that, he's passionate about the sport, he raised his voice when he felt things needed to be done.

"We have a step forward for the regs incoming for Miami. Will it be enough? We have time to sit together and talk about whether it'll be enough or not. We are aware that the priority is that we give him a car that he can push with.

"This has not much to do with the regs, we know that we gave to him and to Isack a very difficult car in the first three races and we need to give him a car that he can consistently push with.

"That doesn't mean that it needs to bring instant pole positions, but it means that he can start to bring his Max effect and we can start to work development onto that car.

"I have every confidence that, things may not be fixed for Miami, but the team is going to get to the bottom of what is limiting us in the same way as happened last year, and you will see more and more smile on Max's face."

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How long will Verstappen stay at Red Bull?

Verstappen is currently contracted at Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but recent comments and rumours suggest that he won't see out that contract.

If the team are still struggling around the midfield as 2026 progresses, he will likely look for a move elsewhere - or retire from the sport completely.

Red Bull are currently sat in sixth in the constructors' championship, while the best finish that Verstappen has managed in a race so far this year is also just sixth.

An interview from 2021 recently resurfaced in which Verstappen claimed that he will stop racing if race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase stops working with him. Lambiase has recently been confirmed to be leaving Red Bull and instead joining McLaren, although that move is not likely to happen until 2028.

Mekies has a huge job on his hands to try and convince the Dutchman to stay with his team.

READ MORE: Horner 'intimidation' revealed by Sky Sports star

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