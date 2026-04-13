Comments from four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen have resurfaced regarding a potential retirement from the sport.

Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull has been called into question in each of the last two seasons, but more recently, his future in F1 in general is seemingly in doubt.

The Dutchman has not been happy with the wholesale regulation changes that have swept into F1, and Verstappen is said to be 'seriously considering' retiring from the series.

Article continues under video

It was recently confirmed that Verstappen's long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is also set to leave his role as head of racing at Red Bull and as Verstappen's engineer, instead taking up the position of chief racing officer with McLaren when his contract comes to an end.

Now, an interview with Dutch media from 2021 has resurfaced in which Verstappen talks about his bond with Lambiase, who took the Dutchman under his wing during his first season as a Red Bull driver back in 2016.

Verstappen can be heard in the video saying: "I told him (Lambiase) that I only work with him. As soon as he stops, I stop."

Lambiase is expected to stay at Red Bull until around 2028, meaning we could still have two seasons of the Verstappen-Lambiase team radio duo.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin star handed dozen penalties, team swap put on hold

What is Lambiase's new role at McLaren?

Lambiase has been confirmed to be joining McLaren as their chief racing officer, a new role which is designed to take some of the pressure off team principal Andrea Stella.

The Brit will work closely with Stella as McLaren look for a more sustainable management structure.

Red Bull have confirmed that Lambiase will continue in both of his positions with the team until the date comes for him to leave, and there is likely to be a period of gardening leave.

READ MORE: Red Bull should 'reconsider' F1 chief's position over 2026 disaster

Related