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Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell of Mercedes cast glum looks

F1 insider claims Kimi Antonelli crossed the line in George Russell battle

Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell of Mercedes cast glum looks — Photo: © IMAGO
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F1 insider claims Kimi Antonelli crossed the line in George Russell battle

Kimi Antonelli is not rolling over for George Russell

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

An F1 insider has claimed that Kimi Antonelli has stepped over the edge during his on-track battle with Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

After five races of the 2026 season, it is a question of which Silver Arrows star will win the drivers' title this year.

Many thought this was Russell's to lose, but now the senior Mercedes star has admitted it is the other way round.

Antonelli sits 43 points ahead of Russell heading into next weekend's Monaco GP as both drivers look to claim their maiden F1 title.

The pair had an almighty scrap during the Canadian GP as they came perilously close to crashing into one another during the opening half of the race - neither driver wanting to give an inch.

It was Russell that was just about keeping his head above water at the front of the pack before he was forced to retire from the race in a move that handed his teenage rival victory and a 25-point boost in the standings.

F1 HEADLINES: Wolff wants a ‘lion’ at Mercedes as driver faces early axing

Kimi Antonelli is an 'imperfect' driver

And now Drive to Survive icon Will Buxton has had his say on the pair's approach to racing, claiming that although it might be slim, Antonelli has indeed crossed the line over what might be expected between team-mates on track.

“There are some very rough edges to his race craft, but I think that's what makes him so exhilarating to watch," he told the Up To Speed podcast.

"He is imperfect and there are moments where he steps a little bit over the edge.

"I can understand Toto being a bit a bit wary because crash damage is a major consideration for that team now because those two drivers are getting so close to each other.”

The streets of Monte Carlo might not offer the same space for a similar battle as Canada, with rumblings that Mercedes might not even be top dog in Monaco.

But regardless you can be sure that neither Russell nor Antonelli will yield a centimetre more than they need to in their bid to get their hands on the trophy come the end of the year.

READ MORE: F1 genius Ross Brawn joins new team

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F1 Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli

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