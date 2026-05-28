Anthony Hamilton celebrates son's 'huge' racing first

The father of seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton - Anthony Hamilton - had a pretty good time of it last weekend.

As well as his eldest son securing just a second Ferrari grand prix podium at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton Sr was able to celebrate a trophy victory with another of his children.

34-year-old Nicolas Hamilton won the Jack Sears Trophy in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), his first ever trophy in the series.

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Hamilton was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child and told he might never walk again, but races in a specially-modified car in the BTCC, making his debut in the series back in 2015.

The Jack Sears Trophy is handed out to the best-performing driver throughout the weekend who has not before stood on the podium. Nicolas performed brilliantly well all weekend in one of his best BTCC weekends to date, and finished 17th in race one before claiming 16th in races two and three at the circuit.

It was the first ever time that both Hamilton brothers celebrated winning a trophy on a podium on the same day, a proud moment for dad Anthony.

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Anthony Hamilton celebrates Nicolas achievement

After Lewis FaceTimed Nicolas straight away and reiterated his pride in his brother via an Instagram post, Anthony Hamilton has now celebrated his son's 'huge achievement.'

"The older I get, the more I realise it was never really about the trophies," Hamilton said in a post on Instagram. "It’s about the family and friends you share the journey with, and the pride you feel watching them succeed.

"Congrats Nic, what a proud moment and huge achievement. Never give up."

Nicolas Hamilton's racing career

Nicolas is the paternal half brother of Lewis, and despite having been told as a child that he may not ever walk, he started his race career back in 2011 as a 19-year-old.

He raced in the Renault Clio Cup for two seasons, and also raced in the ERDF Masters Kart series at the same time, with his early racing career documented by a BBC documentary titled Racing with the Hamiltons: Nic in the Driving Seat.

In 2013, Nicolas graduated up into the European Touring Car Cup, and it wasn't long before he was on the BTCC roster.

Hamilton made his BTCC debut in 2015, becoming the first disabled driver to compete in the series, but he has been a more regular racer in the series since 2019, with his best race finish coming at Donington Park in 2023 where he finished sixth in race two.

Hamilton's Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown folded midway through the 2023 season, leaving him without a seat for 2024. Still, Nicolas did not allow that setback to stop him and he went on to secure a seat for 2025 with Powder Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock. He now races with VERTU.

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