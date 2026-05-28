F1 News Today: Toto Wolff wants a ‘lion’ at Mercedes as driver faces early axing

F1 team principal Toto Wolff details how he is dealing with the feisty championship rivalry between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, claiming he wants a 'lion' at Mercedes.

But despite backing his current driver duo, we can't help but feel the Austrian boss was making reference to the four-time champion he's really got his eye on—Max Verstappen.

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F1 star facing the axe just five races into 2026 season

F1 may only be five races into the 2026 campaign, but there is already one driver who appears to be on the chopping block.

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Silly season has well and truly begun in the paddock and there are reports that Cadillac F1 driver Valtteri Bottas could be at 'serious risk' of being sacked.

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Lewis Hamilton wins over Italian media after superb Ferrari podium

Lewis Hamilton's stock has risen, not just with Ferrari, but also with Italian F1 media after an impressive performance at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion didn't quite make the splash the world was expecting when he jumped into a Ferrari for the first time last year, but after securing his best result in red, the feeling is spreading that the Brit is finally connecting with the Scuderia.

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F1 fans point out George Russell hypocrisy over Max Verstappen 'violence' claim

George Russell has been the subject of ridicule after his retirement from last weekend's race in Montreal.

Russell's Mercedes broke down on lap 30, snatching the race lead away from him and ensuring he left Canada 43 points behind team-mate and championship rival Kimi Antonelli.

The Brit was fuming not just at his DNF, but also the racecraft of the Italian teenager, which fans have labelled hypocritical as Russell's infamous take on F1 'bully' Max Verstappen has resurfaced on social media.

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Gucci Racing enter F1 with 2027 confirmation

Don't adjust your computer screen, you're reading this right: there is going to be a Gucci Racing team on the grid in F1 next year.

Reports spread earlier this month that the luxury Italian fashion house were exploring a move into the sport as a title sponsor, and an announcement this week has confirmed they will be on the grid from 2027.

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