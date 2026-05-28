F1 boss comes to agreement with FIA chief over popular V8 engine returns

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has expressed his agreement with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem about a return to V8 engines.

The 2026 regulations, which feature increased electrical power split with the internal combustion engine, were conceived in a bid to move Formula 1 in a more sustainable direction.

F1's headline push towards sustainability started in 2014, the first season without naturally aspirated V8 engines which were abandoned in favour of the turbo-hybrid V6 engines.

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Since their departure, V8 engines are a much missed component of Formula 1 history, characterised by the screeching sound synonymous with the sport.

In the past year, however, the FIA have announced their commitment to return to V8s by 2030 or 2031, with some hybrid element remaining to ensure their sustainability criteria is met.

On the change, Sulayem said: "It's coming. At the end of the day, it's a matter of time. In ​2031, the V8, the FIA will have the power to do it, without any votes from the PUMs [Power ​Unit Manufacturers]. That's the regulations.

"But we want to bring it one year earlier, which everyone ⁠now is asking for."

"You get the sound, less complexity, lightweight. You will hear about it very soon and it will be ​with a very, very minor electrification.

"I'm positive, they [power unit manufacturers] want it to happen. But let's say the manufacturers don't approve it [for 2030]. The next year, it ​will happen. In 2031 its done anyway. It will be done. V8 is coming."

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Domenicali supports FIA vision

In a recent interview with French publication L'Equipe, Domenicali revealed his support for the FIA president's vision.

When asked whether he would like to return to this idea, Domenicali said: "1000 per cent, I've always said so. I fully support the vision of the FIA president. With sustainable fuel, lighter cars, and V8 engines, we're getting back to the pure essence of motorsport. That's what I've always loved."

Domenicali was also probed about Additional Development and Upgrades Opportunities (ADUO) and re-designed power units for 2027, on which manufacturers such as Mercedes are for, but the likes of Audi are more suspicious of.

The F1 boss was asked if at any point these changes could be stopped, to which he replied: "That's the advantage of the collaboration between the FIA, which is the regulator, and us: to have a broader perspective.

"In a system where teams have rights to change the regulations, everyone sometimes has to step back and consider the overall interest."

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