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Gucci logo is placed on top of an F1 race start

Gucci Racing enter F1 with 2027 confirmation

Gucci logo is placed on top of an F1 race start — Photo: © IMAGO

Gucci Racing enter F1 with 2027 confirmation

The move should come with a new look for one team

Don't adjust your computer screen, you're reading this right: there is going to be a Gucci Racing team on the grid in F1 next year.

Y'know, just in case you were concerned that the sport wasn't catering to those with more money than sense or taste lately.

Gucci will be the title sponsor of the Alpine team starting in 2027 in a deal believed to run for 'at least' three years, with the team to be named [deep breath] 'Gucci Racing Alpine F1 Team'.

Are you as fed up with F1 teams having 'title sponsors' as we are? Trying to make anyone say 'Oracle Red Bull Racing' who isn't specifically paid to do so? To pretend that 'Atlassian Williams' is a name that a human being is going to actively choose to say over 'Williams'? Annoying. Stupid.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari go fully electric, insider shocked

Changes coming with 'Gucci Racing'

The biggest change will likely be the liveries that Alpine run while they're teamed up with the Italian fashion house, with the lurid pink patches set to be a thing of the past, as they're a contribution from the departing title sponsor, Austrian water treatment company BWT.

It's unclear – and possibly still undecided – exactly what a Gucci-sponsored car will look like, but the understated black and gold Gucci Racing logo revealed on Wednesday might provide some hints.

The image was accompanied by a short statement, which read: "The House enters Formula One, becoming title partner of the Alpine Formula One Team from 2027, and introduces Gucci Racing—a new business and experiential platform at the intersection of luxury and sport."

Millionaires all around the F1 paddock will be delighted to hear that luxury and sport will intersect once more, a combination famously lacking from the last 75 years.

We wish them luck.

READ MORE: McLaren appear to be cursed - what do they do about it?

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