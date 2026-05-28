Lewis Hamilton now 'driving Ferrari development' after Canada breakthrough

Lewis Hamilton has been labelled as the one in the driving seat where Ferrari's F1 car development is concerned following his best weekend in red at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

At last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton secured P2 and joined championship leader Kimi Antonelli and four-time champion Max Verstappen on the podium following Sunday's race.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc on the other hand had to settle for fourth, an unusual dynamic between he and Hamilton considering that during their first season alongside one another, it was the Monegasque star who often got the better of the Brit.

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But something appears to have really clicked for Hamilton in Montreal. Whether it was the presence of his mother (who has become a lucky charm of sorts having been there for both of his 2026 podiums) the development of Ferrari's major Miami upgrades package, or the fact he usually runs well in Canada, Hamilton seems transformed.

Even though a grand prix win with his new team has so far eluded him, it could be on the horizon if Fred Vasseur's squad continue to listen to the seven-time champion's feedback, something which one former F1 star believes they are already doing.

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Has Hamilton moved up Ferrari's priority order?

Prior to last weekend's race, Hamilton told media he was abandoning the Ferrari simulator in favour of more old school grand prix preparation, something which has served him well throughout his career.

This, combined with his relaxed demeanour in Canada, the help of two race engineers and the fact he finally appears to be more in tune with the car, signals that Ferrari are prioritising Hamilton over Leclerc.

Well, that's what former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya certainly thinks.

Speaking to sports betting site, talkSPORT BET, Montoya said after the Canadian GP: "The teams and the engineers normally tend to have a base for a setup. The problem is if you run the car like this, one driver is happy, one is unhappy.

"If you look at the past year and a half, it's been Charles always been happy and Lewis who has always looked unhappy.

"Canada was the first weekend where Lewis is maximising the car, driving the hell out of car, and Charles is really uncomfortable.

"So one of the questions I would have loved to find out the answer to is whether Ferrari applied the same theory to both cars? That's a million-dollar question. I guarantee you they did. I would put money on it."

Pointing to the development taking place in Maranello, the ex-Williams and McLaren star then stated he felt Hamilton was now the one being prioritised at Ferrari, adding: "Remember, this was the first weekend for Ferrari with no upgrades. They have found a new package and Lewis is really happy with the car. They are not doing it to favour anybody.

"This theory, as I call it, is built around one of the two drivers.

"Whoever at Ferrari drives the development of the car controls how the car feels for him. So that is Lewis."

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