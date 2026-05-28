Isle of Man TT racer dies after qualifying incident

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A rider has died after a qualifying incident at the Isle of Man TT

A rider taking part in the Isle of Man TT races this week has sadly passed away, aged 33.

Daniel Ingham from Melton Mowbray was making his debut in TT when an incident during qualifying on Wednesday evening saw him crash at the Doran's Bend section of the course, on the first lap of the third qualifying session.

It has now been confirmed by the race organisers that Ingham has unfortunately passed away.

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The TT motorcycle event takes place each year on the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course - a 37.730 miles-long course which holds a number of different categories.

This year, the event takes place between May 25-June 6, and Ingham was qualifying on Wednesday for the main event.

GPFans sends its deepest sympathies to Daniel Ingham's family and friends.

Daniel Ingham death confirmed by Isle of Man TT

A statement put out by Isle of Man TT on their website read: "The Isle of Man TT Races regrets to confirm that Daniel Ingham, 33, from Melton Mowbray, was killed in an incident during qualifying yesterday at the Isle of Man TT Races.

"The accident occurred at Doran’s Bend, on the first lap of the third qualifying session.

"Daniel made his Mountain Course debut in 2016 as a competitor in the Manx Grand Prix before graduating to the Isle of Man TT Races. He had achieved a number of podium finishes during his 10 years’ experience of competing - most notably achieving a 1st place in the 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix.

"A popular and well-respected member of the road racing community, Daniel’s passion for the sport was evident to all that knew him.

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to his wife, Helayna, and his son Joey and daughter Phoebe, as well as his family and friends."

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