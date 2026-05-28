Isle of Man TT racer dies after qualifying incident
Isle of Man TT racer dies after qualifying incident
A rider has died after a qualifying incident at the Isle of Man TT
A rider taking part in the Isle of Man TT races this week has sadly passed away, aged 33.
Daniel Ingham from Melton Mowbray was making his debut in TT when an incident during qualifying on Wednesday evening saw him crash at the Doran's Bend section of the course, on the first lap of the third qualifying session.
It has now been confirmed by the race organisers that Ingham has unfortunately passed away.
The TT motorcycle event takes place each year on the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course - a 37.730 miles-long course which holds a number of different categories.
This year, the event takes place between May 25-June 6, and Ingham was qualifying on Wednesday for the main event.
GPFans sends its deepest sympathies to Daniel Ingham's family and friends.
Daniel Ingham death confirmed by Isle of Man TT
A statement put out by Isle of Man TT on their website read: "The Isle of Man TT Races regrets to confirm that Daniel Ingham, 33, from Melton Mowbray, was killed in an incident during qualifying yesterday at the Isle of Man TT Races.
"The accident occurred at Doran’s Bend, on the first lap of the third qualifying session.
"Daniel made his Mountain Course debut in 2016 as a competitor in the Manx Grand Prix before graduating to the Isle of Man TT Races. He had achieved a number of podium finishes during his 10 years’ experience of competing - most notably achieving a 1st place in the 2024 Senior Manx Grand Prix.
"A popular and well-respected member of the road racing community, Daniel’s passion for the sport was evident to all that knew him.
"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to his wife, Helayna, and his son Joey and daughter Phoebe, as well as his family and friends."
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton's mum has dinner with Kim Kardashian as relationship ramps up
Isle of Man TT racer dies after qualifying incident
The FIA technicality that stops Cadillac replacing Valtteri Bottas
Ferrari chief 'locked himself in bathroom' over break-in fear
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton's mum has dinner with Kim Kardashian as relationship ramps up
- 29 minutes ago
Isle of Man TT racer dies after qualifying incident
- 1 hour ago
The FIA technicality that stops Cadillac replacing Valtteri Bottas
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari chief 'locked himself in bathroom' over break-in fear
- Today 14:57
Anthony Hamilton celebrates son's 'huge' racing first
- Today 13:58
Lewis Hamilton will get NOTHING if he wins F1 title but Ferrari could pocket over $275m
- Today 12:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may