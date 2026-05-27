F1 genius Ross Brawn joins new team

Legendary F1 executive Ross Brawn has been announced as the strategic advisor to a team principal of a new squad following his retirement from motorsport in 2022.

It seems the British genius' sofa pledge to get out of motorsport and simply enjoy it as a fan hasn't worked out for Brawn, who left his role as managing director for Formula One Management back in 2022.

The now 71-year-old made the move away from F1 teams to FOM in 2017 having taken a step back from his illustrious career in 2014, and now, he is coming out of retirement once again to make the move to MotoGP, who are now also owned by Liberty Media.

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MotoGP team Pramac Racing Limited has announced that Brawn has joined its Board of Directors, with his new role set to see him act as a strategic advisor to Team Principal Paolo Campinoti.

Brawn brings with him over four decades of impressive motorsport experience, with his astounding stint in the F1 paddock bringing him a total of 22 world titles in the form of 11 constructors’ and 11 drivers’ championships.

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Brawn comes out of retirement with MotoGP move

Clearly looking for a new challenge, Brawn has joined Pramac Racing, the outfit who finished at the very bottom of the team standings in 2025 after suffering a difficult first season with their new Yamaha machinery.

Following their split from long-standing partners Ducati, the team is clearly in need of the revitalisation that Brawn has shown he is capable of many times across his career.

In the announcement confirming his addition to the team, team principal Campinotti said: "I am very proud to welcome Ross to Pramac Racing. Beyond his extraordinary career and achievements in Formula 1, Ross is someone with whom I have shared a friendship and a relationship of great respect for many years. I believe that his vision, knowledge and winning mentality will make a valuable contribution to the continued growth and development of Pramac Racing."

"I’m delighted to join the board of Pramac Racing Limited in a non-executive role," said Brawn, gearing up for a fresh start with his first role in MotoGP.

"Motorsport has always been about people, teamwork and continuous improvement and I look forward to supporting Paolo and the team and contributing where my experience may be useful. Pramac has built an impressive organisation with a strong spirit and ambition and I‘m excited to be part of its future."

Who is Ross Brawn?

Brawn is synonymous with some of the most iconic teams on the grid and is most famous as the man behind Michael Schumacher's Ferrari dream team.

His first notable position in the F1 paddock came with Benetton, where he worked as technical director between 1991 and 1996, overseeing Schumacher's historic back-to-back title victories in 1994 and 1995.

When the German legend made the move to Ferrari for the 1996 season, he joined forces with team principal Jean Todt, convincing Brawn to depart Benetton and join them at the Scuderia.

This is where the magic happened, with Brawn leading the killer combination of some of the finest talents in the paddock to Ferrari's most successful stint in their competitive history, picking up five consecutive drivers' titles thanks to Schumacher and six constructors' victories in a row between 1999 and 2004.

The Brit even proved he can turn the most unlikely of teams into champions having been at the centre of the sport's most moving modern underdog story.

After returning to F1 with Honda in 2008, things took a turn for the worst thanks to the financial crisis, leaving him out of a job and the sport as a whole unless he found a buyer.

With the knowledge that, in his opinion, the team had a race-winning car on their hands for the following season, Brawn felt it would be a shame to waste such an opportunity and bought Honda for a single British pound. What an investment that turned out to be! The renamed BrawnGP squad took the entire paddock by surprise, winning both the constructors' and the drivers' championship in 2009 with Jenson Button before Mercedes took over.

Brawn stayed on as the team transformed into Mercedes, even tempting Schumacher out of retirement for a reunion at the Silver Arrows.

As team principal, he set the Brackley-based outfit up for future championship success before handing that responsibility over to Toto Wolff and Paddy Lowe, and now, his extensive expertise could come in handy where the pinnacle of two-wheeled motorsport is concerned.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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