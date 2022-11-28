Brawn makes "sofa" pledge as F1 retirement confirmed

Ian Parkes

Monday 28 November 2022 14:19

Ross Brawn has made it clear he is calling it quits with F1 despite recent speculation linking him with a return to Ferrari.

Since Liberty Media's takeover of F1 in early 2017, Brawn has spent the last six years in the role of managing director motorsports, leading the way toward improving the sport on track.

Brawn's presence led to the introduction of the sprint race last season, and notably new aerodynamic regulations last winter that has resulted in closer racing and more overtaking.

Brawn confirmed mid-season he would be stepping back from the role, although with Mattia Binotto seemingly poised to be axed as team principal at Ferrari, it has led to the Englishman's name being thrown into the frame.

But after turning 68 just a few days ago, Brawn technical director at Ferrari during its last heyday when it won six consecutive constructors' championships and five drivers' titles for Michael Schumacher, has stated he is definitively calling it a day with regard to F1.

"I’ve loved everything I’ve done in the last few years," Brawn said, via a column on his Formula 1 website.

"I’d moved away from wanting to be part of a team - I decided I’d done enough of that! And this was the only thing that could have possibly appealed.

"I’ve been very fortunate to have been given the opportunity by Liberty and it was a labour of love.

"Now is the right time for me to retire. We have done the bulk of the work, and we are in a consolidation period now.

"There’s a new car coming in 2026, but that’s four years away, quite distant for me, so it’s better the next group of people take on that mantle. I believe I’m leaving F1 in a great place.

"I’ve loved almost every minute of my 46-year career and I’ve been fortunate to have worked with many great teams, great drivers and great people. I wouldn’t have changed a thing.

"One certainty is that without my wife and family support I couldn’t have done it and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it.

"I will now watch F1 from my sofa, cheering and cursing as an F1 fan, pleased that the sport is in a fantastic place and has such a fantastic future."