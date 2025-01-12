Red Bull 2025 deal revealed in exclusive release

A permanent reduction on exclusive Red Bull merchandise has been revealed in a new deal for 2025.

The former Formula 1 constructors' champions faced hardship both on and off the track last season, with consistently disappointing performances from Sergio Perez meaning they could only manage a third-place finish in the 2024 team standings.

Following the season finale in Abu Dhabi last month, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko opted to replace the Mexican star with junior driver Liam Lawson, and will be hoping to achieve double championship success once again in 2025.

The outfit previously dominated both standings in 2022 and 2023, with star driver Max Verstappen stealing consecutive victories in the drivers' championship and Red Bull finishing top of the teams in the constructors' standings.

Red Bull opted to swap out Sergio Perez for Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen's new team-mate

Red Bull displayed pure dominance during the 2023 F1 season, winning 21 out of 22 races

Red Bull memorabilia in permanent price drop

As the world of F1 enjoys a break between seasons, unique merchandise stockist F1 Authentics have revealed a January price drop, with a number of high-ticket items permanently reduced.

Among the reduced items are a series of unique Red Bull memorabilia, including a 1:12 scale model of the RB19 2023 Nosecone, whose real-life counterpart featured on the most successful F1 car of the sport's modern history.

