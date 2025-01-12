F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided
F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided
A sporting switch for Max Verstappen has been revealed during the Formula 1 winter break.
➡️ READ MORE
Perez issues F1 RETURN update as future decision unveiled
Sergio Perez has issued a Formula 1 return update, as he unveils his future plans.
➡️ READ MORE
Axed F1 star issues admission on EXTRAORDINARY IndyCar debut
An axed Formula 1 star has issued an admission on his stunning IndyCar debut.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 officially announce Hamilton Ferrari signing UPDATE
Formula 1 have announced a Lewis Hamilton Ferrari signing update via their official website as they look ahead to the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Geri Horner caught in cheeky exchange with RIVAL boss Wolff
Geri Halliwell-Horner was caught in a cheeky exchange with rival Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff, according to a light-hearted Instagram post.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Off The Track
Red Bull 2025 deal revealed in exclusive release
- 36 minutes ago
Mercedes
Mercedes announce NEW driver signing for 2025 in official statement
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull
Red Bull issue Horner career update in official team statement
- 2 hours ago
F1 Social
Ferrari tease key Hamilton DATE
- 3 hours ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided
- Today 07:59
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return as F1 legend given MAJOR honour - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:54