close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided

F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided

F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided

F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided

A sporting switch for Max Verstappen has been revealed during the Formula 1 winter break.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez issues F1 RETURN update as future decision unveiled

Sergio Perez has issued a Formula 1 return update, as he unveils his future plans.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed F1 star issues admission on EXTRAORDINARY IndyCar debut

An axed Formula 1 star has issued an admission on his stunning IndyCar debut.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 officially announce Hamilton Ferrari signing UPDATE

Formula 1 have announced a Lewis Hamilton Ferrari signing update via their official website as they look ahead to the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Geri Horner caught in cheeky exchange with RIVAL boss Wolff

Geri Halliwell-Horner was caught in a cheeky exchange with rival Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff, according to a light-hearted Instagram post.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Sergio Perez Toto Wolff IndyCar
F1 News Today: Team NAME CHANGE ridiculed as major Ferrari switch revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Team NAME CHANGE ridiculed as major Ferrari switch revealed

  • Yesterday 15:47
F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers statement over Ferrari future as MAJOR snub revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton delivers statement over Ferrari future as MAJOR snub revealed

  • January 10, 2025 20:37

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

Red Bull 2025 deal revealed in exclusive release

  • 36 minutes ago
Mercedes

Mercedes announce NEW driver signing for 2025 in official statement

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull

Red Bull issue Horner career update in official team statement

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Ferrari tease key Hamilton DATE

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided

  • Today 07:59
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return as F1 legend given MAJOR honour - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:54
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x