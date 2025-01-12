F1 News Today: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided

A sporting switch for Max Verstappen has been revealed during the Formula 1 winter break.

Perez issues F1 RETURN update as future decision unveiled

Sergio Perez has issued a Formula 1 return update, as he unveils his future plans.

Axed F1 star issues admission on EXTRAORDINARY IndyCar debut

An axed Formula 1 star has issued an admission on his stunning IndyCar debut.

F1 officially announce Hamilton Ferrari signing UPDATE

Formula 1 have announced a Lewis Hamilton Ferrari signing update via their official website as they look ahead to the 2025 season.

Geri Horner caught in cheeky exchange with RIVAL boss Wolff

Geri Halliwell-Horner was caught in a cheeky exchange with rival Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff, according to a light-hearted Instagram post.

