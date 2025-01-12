Red Bull issue Horner career update in official team statement

Red Bull have issued a career update regarding their team principal Christian Horner in an official team statement.

The 51-year-old has served as Red Bull boss since 2005, when he became the youngest F1 team principal, and the outfit have gone on to become one of the most successful teams in the sport’s recent history under his stewardship.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen SWITCH revealed as Perez F1 return update provided

READ MORE: F1 officially announce Hamilton Ferrari signing UPDATE

Red Bull possess a total of six constructors’ titles aided by the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, whose drivers’ championships have defined the team’s success.

Not only has Horner been instrumental to Red Bull's championship successes, but they have been aided by the expertise of figures such as Adrian Newey and Rob Marshall, both of whom will work for rival teams in 2025.

Christian Horner has been Red Bull's team boss for two decades

Red Bull lost key figures in 2024

Can Red Bull win the title in 2025?

However, after a dominant 2023 season, 2024 was a difficult year for Horner, both on and off the track with Red Bull.

The team boss was accused of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a colleague at the beginning of last year, with an internal investigation launched due to the allegations.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, but Red Bull’s woes soon materialised on track as their rivals surged forwards, and the RB20 encountered performance difficulties.

Despite their third place finish in the constructors' standings last year, Verstappen still claimed the drivers’ title, but a fifth consecutive championship may be too difficult in 2025, if McLaren and Ferrari are once again competitive from the first grand prix onwards.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Red Bull have issued a career update regarding Horner as he prepares to enter his 20th year with the team.

"7th January 2005. Congrats to Christian, who today marks 20 years with the Team," Red Bull wrote in an Instagram post for their team principal.

READ MORE: McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement

Related