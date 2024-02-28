close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

Christian Horner has been cleared of any wrongdoing after being subject of an internal investigation with regards to 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female colleague, Red Bull have confirmed.

Horner had been the subject of an internal investigation by his team following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' that were first reported by Dutch media.

The Brit stayed on as team principal throughout the course of the investigation, and was present during pre-season testing last week, where he provided an update on the proceedings.

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation

READ MORE: Ford boss sends SCATHING letter to Red Bull over Horner investigation

Now, it has been announced that Red Bull's investigation is complete and the complainant's grievances have now been dismissed.

In an official statement, a Red Bull spokesperson said: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have worked together since 2005

What does Horner verdict mean for Red Bull?

The 50-year-old's investigation was initially expected to last into the upcoming season, although Sky Sports' Craig Slater suggested that it would likely be earlier than that, and revealed a meeting between Max Verstappen, Horner and Helmut Marko in Bahrain.

READ MORE: Full F1 2024 season schedule with UK start times confirmed

Red Bull advisor Marko recently urged for 'control' within his team, suggesting that the 'turbulence' was not affecting the team's preparations for the new season.

There had also been rumours of a falling out between Horner and key members of the Red Bull team, including Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen.

In this sense, Red Bull's verdict on Horner may serve to ease these allegedly strained relationships, though only time will tell if the team can fully mend the rifts and restore a harmonious working dynamic.

READ MORE: Marko hopes for 'control' amid Horner investigation

Related

Red Bull Christian Horner pre-season testing Ford internal investigation
Horner missing from key F1 feature amid Red Bull investigation
Latest F1 News

Horner missing from key F1 feature amid Red Bull investigation

  • Yesterday 08:27
Horner pinpoints Ricciardo's post-Red Bull F1 DOWNFALL
F1 News & Gossip

Horner pinpoints Ricciardo's post-Red Bull F1 DOWNFALL

  • Yesterday 21:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

  • 24 minutes ago
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri: 5 surprising facts about the McLaren rising star

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton reveals SHOCKING Ferrari secret as Horner snubs Verstappen

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team boss issues BRUTAL put down for star driver

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion predicts shock driver to BEAT Verstappen at Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 12:57
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull reveal SIGNIFICANT design decision ahead of 2024 F1 season

  • Yesterday 11:57
More news

Kalender

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x