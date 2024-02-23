Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out again regarding the internal investigation over allegations made against him within the team.

The Red Bull chief reiterated to reporters that he cannot comment on the internal investigation into his behaviour.

Horner - who has been with the team since their inception in Formula 1 back in 2005 - is currently the subject of a Red Bull investigation into accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour'.

Although the Brit is present at pre-season testing and will continue in his role while the process is ongoing, it is expected that the investigation may last until at least the first race of the season.

The Milton Keynes-based team have been told by both F1 and the FIA in separate statements that they should try to get to the bottom of the allegations with integrity and the 'highest standards' in mind.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Zak Brown was not shy in talking about the situation at Red Bull, despite sitting next to Christian Horner

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Horner coy on investigation despite pressure

Now, speaking in a press conference during the second day of pre-season testing, Horner seemed unwilling to talk about the investigation, despite McLaren boss Zak Brown talking about the 'extremely serious' situation while sitting next to him.

"As you're well aware, there's a process going on which I form part of," Horner said. "But as I form part of that process, I'm afraid I cannot comment on it."

The investigation casts somewhat of a shadow over the start of Red Bull's title defence in 2024, following a hugely successful season last year.

Red Bull have looked strong so far in testing, with Max Verstappen topping timesheets in day one, and Sergio Perez finishing second on day two.

