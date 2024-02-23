GPFans Staff



Ferrari continued to lay down the gauntlet to Max Verstappen and Red Bull after Charles Leclerc topped the times on the final day of testing.

Leclerc set his quickest time of 1:30.322 on the C4 soft compound tyres with George Russell only +0.046 behind the Monegasque in second.

For the second consecutive day, testing was stopped for over an hour after a drain cover came loose during on-track running with Sergio Perez - the one who caused the cover to come loose.

READ MORE: MAJOR change to F1 testing schedule in Bahrain

Despite frantic work from the Red Bull mechanics and the team’s chief technology officer, Adrian Newey, to check for damage, Perez’s car seemingly emerged unscathed.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in the final session of F1 testing.

Williams' Alex Albon was the only driver to clock over 100 laps on Day Three of F1 testing.

It's been a good week of testing for Red Bull Racing, who look like the team to beat once again.

Perez handed the driving duties to teammate Max Verstappen for the second half of the day with the Dutchman setting the fourth fastest time of the day on the C3 medium tyres.

Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon rounded off the top six, with Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso separated by over a tenth in seventh and eighth.

F1 Testing Results: Day Three

Below is the full classification from the third day of testing in Bahrain:

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:30.322, 74 laps

2. George Russell (Mercedes) - +0.046, 67 laps

3. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) - +0.325, 85 laps

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - +0.433, 66 laps

5. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) - +0.453, 53 laps

6. Alex Albon (Williams) - +0.662, 121 laps

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - +0.708, 91 laps

8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - +0.837, 75 laps

9. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - +0.925, 71 laps

10. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - +1.161, 53 laps

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - +1.364, 89 laps

12. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - +1.677 49 laps

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - +1.716, 46 laps

14. Lando Norris (McLaren) - +1.786, 20 laps

15. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - +1.827, 47 laps

16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) - +2.731, 80 laps

17. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - +2.757, 55 laps

18. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber) - +3.206, 28 laps

19. Daniel Ricciardo (RB) - +6.693, 70 laps



READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 star pegs REASON for drain cover issues during testing