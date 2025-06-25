Apple and F1 'in talks' over seismic broadcasting change

Apple and F1 have reportedly opened talks regarding a potentially massive change to broadcasting within the sport.

The news comes amid the release of the much-anticipated F1 the Movie, an Apple Original Film, which hit cinemas this week.

The tech giants - who angered many of their users on Wednesday courtesy of an unwanted promotion offer - showcased a number of their products within the feature film, including the AirPods Max worn by lead character Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt.

While in order to fully capture the thrill of sitting in the cockpit, custom-made iPhone cameras were installed in the vehicles over several race weekends.

And the positive results have sparked negotiations to make the device a permanent fixture in an effort to enhance the viewing experience of millions watching worldwide, according to an article published by Bloomberg.

It read: "The setup produced scenes so dramatic that the company has entered talks with Formula 1 to permanently affix its miniature lenses onto each car’s fuselage, which would change how the sport is televised to roughly 70 million global viewers per race."

Lewis Hamilton worked alongside Brad Pitt during production for the new F1 movie

F1 aims to grow fanbase

F1 is continually seeking to build on its recent success of drawing in new fans to the sport, with hopes high that the new movie will further enhance its global appeal.

The movie sees Pitt take on the role of Hayes, a retired F1 racer who's convinced to come out of retirement to race alongside rookie Joshua Pearce, played by British actor Damson Idris.

Several real-life F1 stars were also feature in the film which was shot during multiple race weekends over the previous two seasons.

The reviews - including that of Lewis Hamilton, who played a key advisory role during production - have been largely positive, although the BBC pulled no punches when offering up their rather scathing assessment.

