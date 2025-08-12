F1 boss proposes MAJOR sprint race shake-up

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has proposed changes to the sprint format after increased demands to host more races on the calendar.

The sprint race weekend was introduced to the F1 calendar in 2021, where three events at Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos were initially trialled.

Originally, the format hosted qualifying on Friday which set the grid for the sprint and the result of the sprint race established the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. Points were only awarded to the top three finishers, three for the winner down to one point for third.

However, in 2023 the format changed with eight points for the winner, descending to one for P8, with a separate sprint qualifying established and Sunday’s grid was determined by traditional qualifying.

In recent years, the sprint calendar has blossomed to six races and according to Domenicali this number could rise due to interest from circuit promoters. Furthermore, the F1 boss also proposed the idea of reverse grid sprint races as seen in feeder series such as Formula 2 and Formula 3.

"I think today in terms of the evolution of the session is right, then on top of that I do believe that there are possibilities to extend two things, which we need to discuss both with the drivers and the teams and of course with the FIA," Domenicali said on The Race podcast.

"Can we apply that with more races? Is this the right formula, with the possibility of having a reverse grid as we are doing with Formula 2 and Formula 3? These are points of discussion. I think that we are getting there to be mature to make sure that this point will be tackled seriously with the teams."

F1's sprints have become popular with fans

Will F1 introduce reverse grid sprints?

In F2 and F3, the starting grid for their sprint race is determined by reversing the top 10 fastest drivers from Friday’s qualifying.

This means the driver who set the fastest time will start from P10 on Saturday, descending until the driver who set the 10th fastest time starts on pole.

The change could add an extra element of jeopardy and excitement to the sprint race format, although the fact it is a points-paying race could draw the ire of some drivers.

While the sprint is only worth a handful of points down to P8, a reverse grid may be too gimmicky and hinder the title chances of the best performing driver and car, thus conflicting with the meritocratic nature of the F1 championship.

"The vibes to progress in this direction is definitely growing," Domenicali continued.

"I am ready to present - not only more sprint - this is what I see as a request from the promoter who wants to have it. Not to change the number of Saturday and Sunday but want to change the number of Friday and that’s the top point we are also adding further interest.

"We are ready to discuss new ideas, we are open to that because it is the right thing to listen to our fans and try to create something, and not to be worried about making mistakes because the one who believes to do no mistakes doesn’t do anything new."

