F1 chief delivers grid expansion verdict

Stefano Domenicali has moved to ease fears over the possibility of more races being added to the F1 calendar.

The schedule currently consists of 24 grands prix across five continents, pushing drivers and their respective teams to the limit over 10 gruelling months.

Responding to a fan poll on the ideal number of races they would like to see, Domenicali agreed that the sport would be worse off as a spectacle if more venues were to be added.

After being informed that 25 per cent of those to vote in the poll believed the ideal number of grands prix was between 22-24, Domenicali told The Race: "Today, the number of partners that not only we have, but also the teams have, means that the platform is valuable.

"When I say valuable, I go back to the point [that it] is right in terms of the commercial offer. If it wouldn't be right, it wouldn't be so popular.

"So that's why I do believe that I can write myself in the 25 per cent of your poll because that is the right number that is sustainable from the commercial and also from this point in perspective.

"Don't forget one thing which is relevant I believe. We are in a world where content is very important to be attractive or relevant.

"We have only 24 races. Football has 70 games. Baseball, 165 games, every day on TV.

"So to generate content to be attractive with only, I would say, 24 races, is a massive task."

Madrid will host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026

F1 calendar set for 2026 revamp

Next season will see a major shake-up to the schedule, with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to be axed in favour of a brand new street race in Madrid.

The order has also been revamped, with the Monaco and Canadian GPs swapping places in a bid to keep all of the European races together to minimise travel and the effects on the environment.

Several countries have declared their interest in joining the exclusive list of destinations on the calendar in the coming years, including South Africa and Argentina, but any such additions are a long way down the line.

Domenicali has previously come under fire from a number of F1 stars over the jam-packed schedule, with McLaren driver Lando Norris among those to declare the current format as 'not sustainable'.

