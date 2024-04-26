F1 boss HITS BACK at star driver over schedule complaints
F1 boss HITS BACK at star driver over schedule complaints
Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has defended the decision to expand the grand prix calendar to a record-breaking 24 events this season.
The Italian's response comes amid criticism from McLaren's Lando Norris, following last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, that the current format is 'not sustainable'.
The 2024 F1 calendar is the longest in the history of the sport, featuring 24 rounds - and six sprint events - resulting in a total of 30 races, with the schedule set to remain the same in 2025.
Domenicali: We have a responsibility to the fans
Domenicali insists that decisions regarding the current calendar largely come down to F1's responsibility to provide a top-quality spectacle for fans.
Speaking to Sky F1, the former Ferrari team principal said: “I think that 24 [races] is better than 12.
“I speak with them [the drivers] - if you want to drive, you can drive every day, if you don't want to drive in Formula 1, it’s not compulsory.
“It’s a matter of respect for the fans. They want to see them racing. It's something that we have, the responsibility of all our fans, our partners, our promoters, our sponsors, our broadcasters - everyone.
“The magic of the sport we live in is because we need heroes that need to enjoy what they're doing. And I'm sure that they are enjoying it.”
Despite concerns over workload, particularly regarding team personnel, Domenicali believes the organisation has taken the correct steps to ensure teams were ready to meet the increased demands placed upon them this season.
“I think 24 is an optimal number with the events we have so far,” he added.
“The good news this year, I took it as a responsibility from the teams and to the promoter to announce the calendar much earlier than we normally do in order for everyone to be ready.
“That’s been another step in the direction of trying to regionalise the calendar.
“We cannot do it completely but I think that we did the right step, so [I'm] very happy with that.”
