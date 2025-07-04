F1 CEO raises British Grand Prix future concerns as Keir Starmer meeting revealed

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has raised his concerns over the future of the British Grand Prix during a recent meeting with UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

The Italian was an official guest at 10 Downing Street ahead of this weekend's race at Silverstone, and lifted the lid on a number of important issues he hoped to discuss with the Labour Party leader.

And one which featured high on the agenda was in relation to the challenges involved in ensuring the event can welcome fans from outside the UK, with Brexit having an impact on travel regulations.

Speaking to media on Wednesday before the reception with Starmer, Domenicali said: "There are also things that we need to solve that with Brexit there are visa and movement complications.

"We cannot be limited by people having the chance to stay here for the weekend because they're coming from another country.”

Nevertheless, he was confident in his assertion that any such issues can be ironed out, and with a record attendance of 500,000 expected to flood through the gates over the coming days, there is no doubt over the race's ever-increasing popularity.

The British Grand Prix is one of the biggest events on the UK sporting calendar

Domenicali reflects on Silverstone significance

"A special thank you to the Prime Minster for inviting us here today to this famous and historic setting," Domenicali added. "We have an incredible week ahead at the British Grand Prix with nearly half a million fans coming to cheer on their heroes.

"This country is passionate about Formula 1 and motorsport, and we are very proud of this.

"75 years ago, Formula 1 started here in the UK at Silverstone in 1950. Since then, it has become a British institution with deep roots and a huge contribution to the country.

"This is the home of our sport, and we want that to continue, as I know you and your government are committed to. I believe we are a fantastic business card for this country around the world, and I look forward to our future together."

Starmer said: "As Prime Minister, I'm really proud of what Formula 1 does for our country - not just that technology, not just that innovation, not just the money into our economy and the sheer joy it gives to so many people, but the soft power and global reputation that it gives the United Kingdom. And this is really important.

"It's part of Brand Britain. And that's why I think today is about coming in to celebrate the last 75 years, which I'm really proud of.

"But also to talk about the future and to invite you to work with us and tell us what more we as a government can do to support what you're doing, so that we can celebrate not just looking back 75 years, but for many, many years to come."

Domenicali was one of several big names from the world of F1 to meet with Starmer earlier this week, including Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, who were joined by Wiliams chief James Vowles.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu was also in attendance alongside his driver pairing of Esteban Ocon and British rookie Oliver Bearman, with pictures of them shared on Instagram.

