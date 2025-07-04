F1 News Today: New Ferrari role for Hamilton as legend doomed by 'six months of darkness'

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given a new role by Ferrari as the team build towards the future.

Hamilton and Ferrari doomed by ‘six months of darkness’

Lewis Hamilton's underwhelming start to life at Ferrari has been blamed on a key departure from the F1 team, causing 'six months of darkness' for the Italian outfit.

F1 teams braced for FIA tyre change at British Grand Prix

All F1 teams on the 2025 grid are preparing for a significant tyre allocation change at this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen in Mercedes love triangle as Red Bull exit fears swirl

Toto Wolff is a man at the centre of a love triangle - between two warring parties nonetheless - as the possibility of a Red Bull exit for Max Verstappen has been ignited ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Jos Verstappen retaliates after confident Red Bull exit claims

Jos Verstappen has hit back over claims questioning his son's long-term future in F1 with Red Bull.

Ferrari summon Lewis Hamilton to London ahead of British Grand Prix

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was summoned to London this week ahead of the British Grand Prix to mark a milestone for Ferrari.

