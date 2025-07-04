F1 News Today: New Ferrari role for Hamilton as legend doomed by 'six months of darkness'
F1 News Today: New Ferrari role for Hamilton as legend doomed by 'six months of darkness'
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given a new role by Ferrari as the team build towards the future.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton and Ferrari doomed by ‘six months of darkness’
Lewis Hamilton's underwhelming start to life at Ferrari has been blamed on a key departure from the F1 team, causing 'six months of darkness' for the Italian outfit.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 teams braced for FIA tyre change at British Grand Prix
All F1 teams on the 2025 grid are preparing for a significant tyre allocation change at this weekend's British Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen in Mercedes love triangle as Red Bull exit fears swirl
Toto Wolff is a man at the centre of a love triangle - between two warring parties nonetheless - as the possibility of a Red Bull exit for Max Verstappen has been ignited ahead of the British Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Jos Verstappen retaliates after confident Red Bull exit claims
Jos Verstappen has hit back over claims questioning his son's long-term future in F1 with Red Bull.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari summon Lewis Hamilton to London ahead of British Grand Prix
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton was summoned to London this week ahead of the British Grand Prix to mark a milestone for Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen warned off Red Bull switch as Hamilton reveals regret
- 26 minutes ago
F1 News Today: New Ferrari role for Hamilton as legend doomed by 'six months of darkness'
- 1 hour ago
F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton confirms Roscoe Ferrari debut
- Yesterday 23:51
Max Verstappen F1 theories run wild as champion's jet lands in Italy
- Yesterday 22:58
Jos Verstappen retaliates after confident Red Bull exit claims
- Yesterday 21:55
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june