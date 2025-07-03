Hamilton and Ferrari doomed by ‘six months of darkness’

Lewis Hamilton's underwhelming start to life at Ferrari has been blamed on a key departure from the F1 team.

The seven-time world champion made the blockbuster switch from Mercedes to the Scuderia ahead of the 2025 campaign, having endured a frustrating few years at the Silver Arrows.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit clause 'active' as Red Bull announce NEW driver lineup for British GP

It was hoped the change in scenery would spark a change in fortunes for the Brit, but the move has so far failed to go according to plan, with Hamilton yet to feature on the podium with 11 races now in the books.

The 40-year-old has taken his fair share of responsibility for his ongoing struggles, but Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport have suggested that the surprise exit of former technical director Enrico Cardile midway through last season has had a significant impact on Hamilton and Ferrari's early season form.

It read: "That exit left the Prancing Horse without technical director, a role taken over 'pro tempore' by team principal Frederic Vasseur, while waiting for Loic Serra to arrive from Mercedes in October.

"Today, with hindsight, it is clear that those six months of darkness were at the root of the current car's problems."

Cardile's resignation was announced in June 2024, with the Italian agreeing to join Aston Martin this year as chief technical officer.

But the 50-year-old has yet to link up with his new squad due to a drawn-out legal battle between the teams, meaning he must wait until later this month before getting to work.

Enrico Cardile resigned from his position as Ferrari's technical director last season

Hamilton returns to Silverstone for Ferrari debut

Hamilton goes into his home grand prix at Silverstone this weekend sixth in the drivers' championship standings, between team-mate Charles Leclerc and the youngster who replaced him at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli.

With just 91 points to his name, his chances of becoming an eight-time champion this year are already deemed to be over, while the constructors' title is also a long way out of reach, with McLaren once again proving to be a cut above their rivals.

He will hope to draw inspiration from a stunning performance and result at the iconic circuit last time out, where he clinched an emotional victory against the odds in front of a raucous support.

The 105-time race winner is one of five Brits in the field this weekend, with title challengers Lando Norris and George Russell also joined by Haas star Oliver Bearman, who will be making his Silverstone race debut on Sunday. British-Thai driver Alex Albon will also return to what he considers to be 'his second home race' for the British GP.

READ MORE: F1 insider claims new Max Verstappen 'exit clause' active as Mercedes look to snatch Red Bull star

Related