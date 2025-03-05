Ferrari F1 transfer saga takes legal twist

A Formula 1 team transfer saga between Ferrari and Aston Martin has taken a fresh twist, as an Italian court has issued an official verdict, according to reports.

Following the ruling, the key transfer of former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile has been halted, stalling the move until later this year.

The transfer market exploded in February 2024 when F1 icon Lewis Hamilton announced his move to the Scuderia, kickstarting an intense silly season for both drivers and key team members in the garage of Ferrari and their F1 rivals.

One team who lost out majorly were Red Bull, taking a major blow when F1 design legend Adrian Newey announced his decision to leave their ranks, instead heading for a fresh challenge at the struggling Aston Martin team.

Lawrence Stroll acquired Newey's in-demand signature and the 66-year-old has now officially joined the Northamptonshire-based outfit, where former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile is also headed.

Enrico Cardile left his role with Ferrari in July 2024

Adrian Newey has also joined Aston Martin

Aston Martin move halted by Italian court

Corriere della Sera have reported that whilst Newey is now a vital member of Stroll's F1 team as of this month, Cardile will not be allowed to begin his role as Aston Martin's chief technical officer until July 18, 2025, after a Modena court ruling.

The Tuscan engineer's official team switch following his exit from Ferrari has been halted as a result of the emergency court proceeding, which sided with the Scuderia over their request to order Cardile to "cease all cooperation with Aston Martin."

The court stated that Ferrari's request was accepted because: "The former employee was already violating the non-compete commitment made to Ferrari," which serves the purpose of preventing rival teams from hiring staff like Cardile before permitted, to avoid gaining an unfair advantage.

After the teams failed to reach an agreement over how long the gardening leave should last in this case, legal formalities were introduced which saw the case taken to court and now, Stroll's outfit must wait until midway through the upcoming season to officially welcome Cardile.

