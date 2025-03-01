Aston Martin receive crucial SETBACK ahead of Newey arrival

A new arrival at Aston Martin is set to be delayed according to the Italian media, as Adrian Newey prepares to join the Formula 1 team.

The Silverstone-based outfit made the signing of the year in 2024 when Newey decided to join the team, despite the design legend being linked to a blockbuster move to Ferrari alongside Lewis Hamilton.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in rival CLASH as Hamilton deals Ferrari blow

READ MORE: Aston Martin make official Lance Stroll replacement decision as health update issued

Newey’s expertise are highly valued in F1, with the 66-year-old behind the 1996 championship winning Williams FW18, Mika Hakkinen’s McLaren MP4/13, and more recently Red Bull’s dominant 21-race winning RB19.

Aston Martin will be hoping to add their name to this illustrious list of championship winning cars, especially as their 2026 machinery and the first of the new regulations will benefit from Newey's involvement.

Adrian Newey is Aston Martin's managing technical partner

Can Aston Martin join the F1 title race?

To show your support for Aston Martin throughout 2025, click here to shop their official F1 merchandise.

Cardile arrival alongside Newey at Aston Martin delayed

Alongside Newey, Aston Martin have also made a major signing in the form of Enrico Cardile, who has left Ferrari to become their chief technical officer.

According to reports from the Italian media however, Cardile’s arrival at Aston Martin may be delayed due to Ferrari’s attempts to extend his gardening leave - the period of time when an employee leaves a F1 team before they are contractually free to join a rival outfit.

Cardile’s role is expected to be crucial to Aston Martin's title campaign, where he will ‘will oversee the architecture, design and build of new race cars’, but was expected to join the team back in January in a setback for the team.

READ MORE: F1 team principal REPLACED as health update issued

Enrico Cardile will join Aston Martin from Ferrari

Speaking to team principal Andy Cowell during pre-season testing in Bahrain, The Race asked if he would arrive in time to contribute to the 2026 car, a question that was not answered directly.

"I think everybody's...there's a big group of people already working on the 2026 car, pushing forwards," he said.

Corriere dello Sport further added that Cardile's arrival is unlikely before July 17, a year after he announced he would be moving to Aston Martin.

READ MORE: Verstappen BAN could offer Ricciardo shock F1 return

Related